Exit 41 bridge tore-open, Exit 36 bridge to close

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Blue Star Highway Exit 41 bridge deck over I-196 is tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday, Aug. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced last week, while the Exit 36 bridge is slated to close for work after Labor Day Tuesday, Sept. 5, through November.

Detours to allow the project may be seen on the MDOT map shown at right.

The northbound freeway between Exits 34 and 36 will close overnight Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The freeway southbound between Exits 41 and 36 will close similarly Thursday, Sept, 7, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., MDOT said.