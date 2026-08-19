Experience sets tone for senior-led ‘Blazers

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A year ago, youth was one of the biggest questions surrounding the Saugatuck football team.

This year, experience could be one of the Trailblazers’ biggest strengths.

Saugatuck returns 15 letter winners from last year’s squad, including 12 seniors, giving longtime coach Bill Dunn a veteran group as the Trailblazers look to bounce back from a 3-6 season.

“We’re a senior-dominated team with a lot of game experience at the varsity level,” Dunn said. “That experience and senior leadership on both sides of the ball will definitely be a plus for us.”

Among those seniors is Walt Bos, who returns for his second season as the starting quarterback. Bos will also see time in the defensive backfield.

Running backs Jack Drummond, Evan Kothman, Mason Leslie and Will Soule give the Trailblazers plenty of experience in the backfield, with all four also playing defensive back.

Up front, seniors Ian Conklin (offensive line/linebacker), A.J. Gosler (offensive line/defensive line), Sebastian Holstine (offensive line/defensive line), Soren Peterson (offensive line/linebacker) and Kevin VanDam (offensive line/defensive line) return.

Senior Gabe Lauer is back at tight end and defensive end, while Dante Holley returns to handle the kicking and punting duties.

“The guys up front in the trenches should be a strength for us,” Dunn said. “Our quarterback and running game will also be keys to our success, and having Walt back for his second year as our starting quarterback is important.”

Juniors Nolan LaLonde (fullback/linebacker), Carlos Perez (tight end/defensive line) and Mason Sisson (running back/defensive back) round out the list of returning letter winners.

Dunn also expects several newcomers to contribute.

That group includes senior Lincoln Leathers (tight end/defensive back), juniors Mackey LaRue (running back/defensive back) and Max Schulz (offensive line/defensive line) and sophomores Alek Diaz (running back/defensive back) and Davidson Nieuwsma (offensive line/defensive line).

As is often the case at a smaller school, staying healthy will be crucial.

“In small-school football, we have to stay healthy and maintain our roster depth in order to have a successful season,” Dunn said. “Our younger players also need to step up and adjust to the fast and physical style of Friday night football.”

Saugatuck will also be adjusting to a new football-only small-school conference alignment.

Dunn sees a pair of clear favorites, but believes the Trailblazers have the potential to be in the mix.

“Decatur and White Pigeon are the top contenders,” Dunn said. “I feel like we can be competitive week to week if we can stay injury free.”

Regardless of what happens in the standings, Dunn—who enters his 24th season as Saugatuck’s head coach with a 143-88 career record—said the goals for his program remain unchanged.

“The goals are the same year to year,” said Dunn, a four-time Regional Coach of the Year who was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2025. “We want to work hard, be great teammates and give our best effort.

“If we do those things, good things will happen moving forward.”