Faces in the Crowd: Ashleigh Butler

We in the Greater Marion Area are blessed to have our featured person on the front page this week. She is accomplished in her field and an inspiration for community involvement in reaching out and touching people’s lives. As you will see in our interview her passion is to help people in any area of their lives possible. She has proven her leadership ability. She is a credit to her profession and whose life is to be emulated for service to others.

Marion Press: Ashleigh, would you tell us where you were born, and raised? Also, how you came to the Marion area?

Ashleigh: I was born in Nashville Tennessee, and I lived there until I was around 11 years old. My dad’s job brought us to Monroe Michigan. I remained in Monroe Michigan until married my husband in 2014. We moved to Marion on our first wedding anniversary, and I’ve been here ever since.

MP: Tell us what you enjoy most about working with the fire department.

Ashleigh: My passion is helping people. This is where I thrive. I like it when I can take someone’s worst day and make it just a little bit better. That’s something that I’ve always been focused on. I have always been drawn my entire career to reach out and touch people’s lives.

MP: Being involved in bringing the department from 17 personnel to 35 is a great accomplishment. Please tell us what was involved to accomplish that. I have noticed that there have been a lot of posts on the department’s Facebook.

Ashleigh: I was very active in posting on the department’s Facebook. This has helped with our recruiting efforts. I believe posting on Facebook was the greatest help with our recruitment. If people can see what it is that we’re doing, and that’s not all scary, sometimes it helps bring people in. It also helps the community get an idea of what it is that we’re doing with their tax dollars. And, posting on Facebook, it helps the community to be aware of what we’re involved in. We also want people to see when stuff is happening such as shutting down roads when we are fighting fires and things of that nature. It shows the community a little bit of transparency, which I think is a big deal.

MP: So, bringing your department from 17 to 35 means a great deal to you. To those of us in the community, it is very impressive. What period was this accomplished? Also, what else did you do to recruit?

Ashleigh: This recruitment was over four years. We made a presentation at one of our local churches. I tried to establish a relationship with our schools. Facebook was a big part of recruitment. Getting our Facebook up and going and getting the word out that we’re looking for people to join the department was a tremendous asset.

We not only look for persons who are certified, but we accept those who are not certified. If persons are serious about joining, we provide training to have them become certified. We will teach a person everything that they need to know. Facebook was a big part of that. But reaching out to churches and schools helps get our name out letting people know of our needs and building relationships.

MP: Ashleigh, you worked at Munson Hospital. What were your duties and responsibilities at the hospital?

Ashleigh: I started working at Munson a few weeks after the hospital was changed from Mercy to Munson. I believe I started in 2016 and ended my employment in 2021. I was an ER tech, so I essentially worked as a functioning EMT in the emergency room. My passion is taking care of people. I was able to do it every day in the ER setting. I Loved it.

MP: While working in the ER, you had a part-time position elsewhere. Tell us about that position.

Ashleigh: I worked part-time as a medical examiner investigator for about 12 counties starting in 2020. I worked for Osceola, Wexford, Lake, Clare, Mosta and others. I was in that position until I left in October 2023. However, I started an additional position before ending this one.

MP: Please tell us about the new position.

Ashleigh: I started working for Western Michigan University Homer Striker School of Medicine in November 2022. I worked as an investigator for the medical examiner’s office, which covered Osceola County, as well as many others. The company called me and invited me to apply for the Chief Deputy’s position, which I did. They hired me for that position. As the Chief Deputy my responsibility is to supervise about 80 investigators throughout 12 counties. I make sure that everybody is trained and make sure all the investigations are done correctly. I coordinate with law enforcement, prosecutors, funeral homes, county agencies, and fire departments. Law enforcement includes the state police, county sheriff’s department, city police, and any other department involved in a death.

MP: You have already mentioned some of your certifications. Please tell our readers about any other certifications and your education plans.

Ashleigh: I am an EMT firefighter. I have my D-ABMDI on a diplomat level. It’s a certification that one gets as a medical investigator. Next semester I will be going back to school for my bachelor’s degree in emergency management and homeland security.

MP: Tell us about your husband, how you met, and the rest of your family.

Ashleigh: My husband, John Butler, and I have been together for 14 years. We’re coming up on our 10th wedding anniversary. We met at a wedding. I was a bridesmaid, and John was the best man. And, no, I didn’t catch the bouquet. I lost my phone and asked John if I could borrow his to call my phone. I didn’t think anything of it until he called me the next day. We have been together almost every day since. John is a maintenance supervisor for Michigan Rubber. I have two beautiful fur babies, German Shepherds, at home.

MP: Are you going to travel on your 10th anniversary?

Ashleigh: We want to return to Grand Turk Island, which is in the Bahamas. Our first time there was last summer. While going on vacation, we end up in Tennessee with family most of the time.

MP: Have you ever received recognition for a special event you were involved in?

Ashleigh: A few years ago, while working in the ER we had a lady who drove up to the ambulance doors with her husband was in cardiac failure. Along with many others, I helped perform CPR on this man for about an hour. We brought him back and saved his life. (He is alive today) I, along with the physician, all the nurses, and staff members who were involved in this life-saving effort were invited by a local organization and presented with lifesaving certificates.

MP: You’ve been very active in the community. Tell us about your involvement.

Ashleigh: I started working with the Marion Fire Department in 2019. Almost immediately, I helped run the rescue. I am EMT certified. I also have the designation of Firefighter 1 and 2. I am certified in hazmat (hazardous materials). One of the areas that I am most proud of was becoming involved in recruiting. I started working on recruitment heavily with the Fire Department and I helped bring the department from around 17 solid volunteers to about 35. I also helped with community involvement and getting the department out in the community. One area was with the schools.

I teach CPR classes to anybody who wants them. Most of the time I teach law enforcement. Usually, the people (departments) that reach out are when their officers need to be re-certified. I just did Cadillac PD this year, and Clare PD last year. I’ve certified or re-certified our entire fire department, so I keep our fire personnel up to date. I have taught at Haring Township Fire Department. I also will do any community organizations that request my services.

I believe it was a couple of years ago I helped organize a crash site at the Marion High School. This was done for the high school students to demonstrate the seriousness of driving and the danger that could result in death or serious injury. There was also emphasis placed on the dangers of drinking and driving. I initiated and coordinated the involvement of several agencies. Besides our fire department being involved, there was also the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, our School Principal Danyel Prielipp, a Medical Helicopter, and Patterson’s Towing.

