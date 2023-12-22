2023 is almost in the books. It seems like just yesterday the year got underway, but in just over a week, it will be another chapter complete. Some of us lost loved ones in 2023, including a number of faces alumni, but many of us — myself included — also gained loved ones.
With the holidays upon us, it’s a good time to remember what the season is all about: spending time with those you care about the most. None of us will be here forever, but Christmas is certainly a time to remember why we are here. A big thank you to all of our Faces in the Crowd, and to all of our readers. May you all have a blessed holiday season.
“A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones.” – Proverbs 17:22
Faces in the Crowd: Dave Johns
