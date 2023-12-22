Clare County Review & Marion Press News

Faces in the Crowd: Dave Johns

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 309 Views
Arend Scott and Family
Brock Witbeck
Cindy Truxton
Cody and Burke
Curtis Crowl
Dan Williams
Dave and Karen Swiler
Dave Johns
Lucas England
Mark Downing and Family
Matt Mohr
Heather Deighton
Jason Eisenga
JoAnn Westfield
Marion Track Team Record Holders
Murray & Bonnie Rockafellow
Pete and Megan Ashby
Richie Russell and Family
Seath Bowen
Sherri Bancroft
Staci Hitts
Steve Boven
Taylor Ardis
The Marion Ever Ready Club
Three Birds Coffee & Tea
Tony Baldwin

2023 is almost in the books. It seems like just yesterday the year got underway, but in just over a week, it will be another chapter complete. Some of us lost loved ones in 2023, including a number of faces alumni, but many of us — myself included — also gained loved ones.
With the holidays upon us, it’s a good time to remember what the season is all about: spending time with those you care about the most. None of us will be here forever, but Christmas is certainly a time to remember why we are here. A big thank you to all of our Faces in the Crowd, and to all of our readers. May you all have a blessed holiday season.
“A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones.” – Proverbs 17:22

Leave a Reply