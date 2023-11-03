Faces in the Crowd: MOTA Director Staci Hitts

A lot of people in the Marion area probably don’t know much about MOTA Executive Director Staci Hitts.

And for that matter, a lot of folks probably don’t know that much about MOTA – the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority.

MOTA is the public transportation authority for Marion and Osceola County residents. If you need a ride, anywhere within Mecosta or Osceola County, six days a week [Mon-Sat], MOTA can make that happen. You can call them at 231-796-MOTA [4896] to arrange a ride. And they work with other transportation authorities to arrange rides to Cadillac, Traverse City and other neighboring counties.

And that’s where Staci Hitts comes in.

She worked her way up, from originally starting out as a part-time bus washer with MOTA, to becoming the executive director in May of 2022. And she loves it. For her, it’s a humbling, fulfilling career. Helping get people to where they need to be.

We caught up with Staci recently and learned more about MOTA, and more about her life and career. We learned that Staci Hitts is certainly more than just another face in the crowd.

Marion Press: Tell us about MOTA. What exactly is it?

Staci: MOTA is the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority; we are a command-respond public transportation system. We provide rides to the general public: our fare structure is $2 for a standard fare, $1 for a reduced fare. Seniors 80 and older ride free, children 5 and under are free with a paying adult. Veterans are also eligible for the $1 reduced fare, kids 6 to 15 are $1 as well. Standard fare, round trip would be $4.

MP: How would someone arrange for a ride? How does that work?

Staci: Right now, we are taking ride requests by phone 231-796-4896. Also, limited requests by Facebook messages – but over the phone is the best way to request. You can call to book your ride the same day, or a day ahead, as early as 5 a.m. We operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and then 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

MP: Where all can you ride? Can you take people to Big Rapids and Cadillac?

Staci: We can transport anybody [anywhere] within Mecosta and Osceola Counties. With a Cadillac request, it would depend as to where the request is in Cadillac – we would either take them directly there, or arrange to meet with Cadillac/Wexford transportation systems [for a bus transfer].

MP: What types of trips are common for your riders? Do a lot of people use it for work?

Staci: Anything that they need. We do transport a lot of people to work. We do a lot of transportation to doctor’s appointments. We also transport a handful of students to the choice schools that they go to. If you need a ride, doesn’t matter what it’s for, we’ll take you anywhere if it’s within the two counties [Mecosta or Osceola]. Sometimes we have people who just need to get out of the house; sometimes we’ll have people take a day trip on the bus and socialize with other passengers, and the drivers and then go back home. If you need to go get your groceries, if you need to pick up a prescription; if you want to just go visit a relative, or go to the park; if you want to go to one of the festivities that we have going on throughout the summer… we’ll do our best to meet that need.

MP: And it’s probably best to call a day in advance, right?

Staci: Yes, definitely if it’s for work, or for a doctor’s appointment, we always encourage people to call a day ahead. One of our challenges is that we cannot always accommodate specific time requests, but we will always offer an alternative. It’s not always ideal, but we’ll try to get you there on time, or if not, early. We definitely try to avoid getting people where they need to be later than what they request.

MP: What do you enjoy the most about your job?

Staci: Quite honestly, all of it! I used to utilize public transit when I was younger. I remember my mom was working, and I’d go to work with her in the morning. I’m from Greenville originally, and I’d ride the Greenville transit to school. Once I started working for MOTA, and got a ‘peak behind the curtain’ it’s just an incredible world of passionate people. We all have the same drive to connect people, and move them where they need to go. It’s very humbling… I love interacting with the passengers; I love seeing the impact that public transit has on those.

Especially, if you’re fully able, and you’re fortunate enough to have your own vehicle, and a license, and good health in order to get yourself around, it really doesn’t seem like it’s that big of an impact. But down to the core of it, it’s a really humbling and fulfilling position; to know that you’re helping people. I love it.

MP: When you’re not working, what keeps you busy?

Staci: I’m a mother of two, and I’m a wife. So I do a lot of family stuff when I’m not working. I’m kind of a workaholic, but I’m getting better at leaving work at work, and focusing more on home. But I’m a homebody; I spend a lot of time with my two girls and my husband – I have a 10 year old, and a 5 year old.

MP: So the family keeps you pretty busy.

Staci: Especially now that both of them are in school, and they’re getting into sports and after-school activities. It’s my daughter’s first year in kindergarten – she was in preschool for a year – and we’re having to explain to her that we don’t have to go to every school event!

MP: What do you enjoy the most about living in Central Northern Michigan, the Mecosta/Osceola area?

Staci: I love the country setting. You can have the peacefulness that comes with a country setting, but still have your needs fairly close. I’ve never really been a big city person. I moved out to California when I was 19 years old, and I loved the weather – but I could not stand the fact that there was only 2 feet from my house to the next house.

And that small town community feel; where everybody kind of knows everybody. When you can trust your neighbors, and you know your neighbors. We currently reside in Morley, and that’s where my husband grew up. It’s a good, small town community.

MP: Who’s helped get you to where you are today?

Staci: My parents. They raised me to be honest, and hardworking, and to take a lot of pride in what I do. I carry myself like that every day. Before I do something, or make a decision on something, I have to make sure that I’m at peace with myself before I make that choice.

And the previous leadership, and the board members here at MOTA – seeing the potential in me, and providing me the ability to shine, I guess. When I first started here at MOTA, I was hired as a part-time bus washer. I did that for two weeks, and then went to dispatch. I dispatched for a handful of months, and started learning the finance portion of it, and the operations side. By six months, I was the operations supervisor, and then a little over a year later, I became director. I get a lot of support from my peers and from the board. I’m extremely grateful to be where I am, and to serve MOTA the best that I can – to make it bigger, and better, and serve the people the best we can.