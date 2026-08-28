Fair attendance, exhibits & exhibitors up

at 2026 Berrien County Youth Fair!

Approximately 107,381 fairgoers attended the Berrien County Youth Fair for 2026 last week, Fair Manager and Secretary Karen Klug reported. The theme of the Fair was “Happy Birthday America” to coincide with America’s 250th birthday. Last year’s Fair attendance was 101,125.

“The weather was perfect; no liquid sunshine to speak of,” Klug said “People came to the Fair and enjoyed the youth exhibits, carnival rides, Fair food, commercial exhibits and grandstand shows.”

Attendance was as follows: Monday, 17,416 (15,999) ; Tuesday, 18,295 (13,366); Wednesday, 16,129 (17,146); Thursday, 16,975 (17,517); Friday, 19,648 (19,459); and Saturday, 18,918 (17,638).

There were 13,320 exhibits brought in by 1,985 youths for 2026; last year there were 11,491 exhibits brought in by 1,975 youths.

“The Parade of Champions on Saturday highlighted the winners from all areas of exhibition during the week,” Klug said. “We were up in exhibits; one of the missions of the Junior Fair Board has been to visit elementary and middle schools to share how they can participate and what they can exhibit–so I think that translates into the increase in exhibits.”

“It is just amazing to have approximately 2,000 young people participate,” she emphasized.

Circus Continental filled the grandstand for the three shows on Tuesday, and Demolition Derby was again a sell-out.

“The two concerts, Jackson Dean and Three Men and a Tenor, were excellent,” she emphasized. “Bullmania was a great family event.”

The Truck and Tractor Pulls were once again a fairgoers’ favorite in the grandstand.

Auctions of Fair livestock and still exhibits were up thanks to the buyers who support all of our kids, she said.

The Historical Building Committee did an “outstanding job of showcasing Berrien County in 1776 and they had great speakers,” Klug noted.

“Thanks to everyone who attended and next year’s Fair dates are August 16-21,” Klug said.