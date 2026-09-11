Fall Clean-Up set for Sept. 21-23 in Berrien Springs

The Village of Berrien Springs will hold its annual Fall Clean-Up on Monday, September 21 through Wednesday, September 23, by noon, Public Works Superintendent Dave Kunde reported.

Village residents are encouraged to make a clean sweep of it during Fall Clean-Up days. Items the village crews pick up during this time are furniture, mattresses, carpeting, box springs, lumber, meal scraps, and non-hazardous and non-toxic materials.

Items need to be separated with metals and recyclables sorted into different piles, and placed on the tree lawn next to the road.

Village crews will not pick up concrete, blocks, bricks, wood, dirt, batteries, tires, refrigerators, oil-based paints, liquids, and Freon-filled appliances.

More information

Residents who have questions about this program can call the village hall during the week between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. at 473-6921.