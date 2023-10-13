Fall leaf-collection begins Oct. 16 in Sturgis

City of Sturgis will begin leaf pick-up Oct. 16.

Collection begins north of Chicago Road and west of North Nottawa Street, resumes across the north side of the city, then moves southward. The process continues through the end of November, as weather allows.

Residents are asked to have leaves raked neatly onto the terrace area of their property, not placed in the street or bicycle lane.

The service is available only for city residents. If you have a 5-digit address and reside in one of the township areas within the city, you are responsible for disposal of leaves. Those residents may use the compost site for leaf disposal, grass clippings and brush.

Compost site hours, for October 2023:

Monday and Thursday: Noon-7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Under the current composting system, city official prefer that residents do not place leaves in plastic bags. If you want to bag leaves, call the DPS office, 269-651-2879, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, to make arrangement for pick-up.

The compost site closes for the season no later than 6 p.m. Nov. 21.