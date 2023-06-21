Family-friendly fun planned for Otsego

A building project courtesy of Home Depot is again on the schedule for the Wednesday after-noon programs in Otsego. (File photo)

Otsego Public Schools food service director Julie Guthrie (far right) and her crew provide meals at both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon events in Otsego. (File photo)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Looking for some family-friendly summer activities in the Otsego area?

The City of Otsego and Otsego Public Schools have you covered on Tuesday evenings and Wednesday afternoons.

The city and the school district are again partnering to sponsor Otsego Summer Fun Nights Tuesday evenings starting at 6 p.m. The program, which began on June 20 and runs through Aug. 8, takes place at the TOP Pavilion in downtown Otsego.

And on Wednesday afternoons, a series of events will take place at Northside Park beginning at 1 p.m. That program, which is co-sponsored by the Otsego Public Schools Foundation, began on June 14 and runs through Aug. 2.

Note that neither program will take place the week of Independence Day.

Both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon programs feature free meals for children ages 18 and younger. Those over the age of 18 can purchase a meal for $5.

The meal for the Wednesday afternoon events will be served from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

Otsego city manager Aaron Mitchell said the strong relationship between the city and the school district is what allows a town of Otsego’s size to provide such programs.

“We are honored to partner with (OPS) whenever we can,” he said. “I feel that our partnership with the schools should be modeled across the State of Michigan.

“I hope the community is aware of the blessing that (OPS) superintendent (Jeffery) Haase and his staff are for this community.”

The tentative schedule for the remaining Summer Fun Nights is: Health Night on June 27; Otsego Fire Department Water Day on July 11; Outdoor Discovery Center on July 18; Reading Night on July 25; Magic by Trino on Aug. 1; and First Responders’ Night on Aug. 8.

“It really is a great program,” Mitchell said of Summer Fun Nights. “It embodies what community is all about. It feeds and entertains kids. What is better than that?”

The programming at Summer Fun Nights is intended to enrich families as well as entertain them.

“This includes focuses on things like community, literacy, health and fitness,” Mitchell said. “We are excited to get it started back up and running. It is at a great venue at the TOP Pavilion and we would love to see everybody come by and check it out.”

Mitchell also praised the work done by OPS food service director Julie Guthrie to provide the dinners.

“The hard work of Julie and her crew is what makes all this possible,” he said.

The Wednesday afternoon programs featured Magician Ran Baker on June 14 and Home Depot Racecar Building on June 21. Upcoming programs are: Mary’s Country Critters Petting Zoo on June 28; Bulldog Summer Olympics on July 12; Magic by Thomas on July 19; Health and Fitness Day on July 26; and Back to School Celebration on Aug. 2.