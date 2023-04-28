Farwell baseball falls to Evart

By Grace Davis

Sports Writer

Farwell Eagles Baseball lost to Evart 11-7 on Monday, despite out-hitting them. Kole Ingraham scored the first runs for Farwell in the first inning. Shayn Cutchall then singled and scored two runs in the third.

Farwell Varsity Eagles answered Evart’s run in the fifth with one of their own. The Eagles had seven hits, with Cutchall and Wyatt VanBuskirk leading with two hits each.

In the second game, Farwell lost 17-0 after struggling to contain Evart’s high-powered offense. Evart scored 17 runs with 11 hits, while Farwell Varsity Eagles had only one hit from Wyatt VanBuskirk. Dylan Mitchell pitched for Farwell, allowing six runs in two and a third innings.