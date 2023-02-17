Farwell fire destroys Village home

Farwell assisted by Clare firefighters fought a blaze in the Village last Saturday morning that totally destroyed a Hall Street home. Photo by Victoria Williams

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Surrey Township firefighters, assisted by Clare Fire Department personnel and Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, fought a structure fire at 296 North Hall Street in the Village of Farwell for four early morning hours last Saturday.

The call came in around 4:10 am February 11.

The single-story home with a basement, owned by Merry Schuler, was a total loss although the structure is still standing, Surrey Township Fire Department Administrative Assistant Victoria reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Fire Chief Dave Williams said, “Smoke detectors were not installed in the home. They are very important and should be installed in every home.”

