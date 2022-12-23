Clare County Review & Marion Press

Farwell girls beat Gladwin in low scoring game, remain unbeaten

by Ben Murphy

by Ben Murphy
Sports Writer

The Farwell girls basketball team didn’t score a ton of points in their road Jack Pine Conference game at Gladwin on Friday. The Lady Eagles were their usual strong defensive selves though, allowing them to escape town with a 29-24 win, and keeping their early season perfect record intact as well.
Just three players were able to find the scoreboard. Remi Sponseller had a big night offensively, helping spark things with 17 points. Raini Sponseller was able to put in eight points Jaiden Sharrow chipped in with four.
Farwell (7-0 overall, 4-0 JPC) will play again after the new year, Jan. 3 when it heads to Midland Calvary Baptist.

