Farwell girls edge Clare in rivalry game

By Grace Davis

Sports Writer

The Pioneer girls hosted Farwell on Tuesday night in a conference match and both teams showed up to play. The intensity could be felt in the gym from the beginning of the game, as anticipation for this game has been building since last week when it was originally scheduled.

Farwell pulled a quick but small lead out in front of Clare, but the Pioneers came back and tied it up just before halftime with Kendra Fouts’ 3 pointer bringing the score to 17-17. After halftime, both teams came back with their game faces and got back to work. Farwell took the lead again, and Remi Sponseller sealed the deal with her string of free throws in the last quarter.

Kendra Fouts led Clare Tuesday night with 12 points, Megan Gross was just behind her with 9, and Madi Jones had 7. For the Eagles, Remi Sponseller dropped 17 points on offense, Raini Sponseller followed with 11, and Macy Campbell had 8 points for a 42-34 win against the Pioneers.