Farwell stays close but St.Louis wins by 6

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell boys basketball team nearly overcame its slow start on Tuesday. The Eagles were hosting St. Louis in a non-league game, and lost 54-48.

The visiting Sharks took a 13-4 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles gained some traction in the second though, as Jeremy Walkiewicz knocked down a pair of threes and had eight points. Garrett Baxter and Kole Ingraham each hit a three and had five points apiece, and the Eagles pulled within 26-22 at the half.

In the third, Walkiewicz and Ingraham had another three pointer each and James Segraves-Grant had an and-one play, as they were able to pull even with the Sharks entering the fourth quarter, 37-all.

Baxter hit another three and canned a pair of free throws in the last stanza, but St. Louis was able to pull away in the closing minutes.

Ingraham had two three pointers and finished with 13 points, Walkiewicz had three treys and 11 points total, Baxter had two threes as a part of his 10 points and with four points apiece was Rylee Carncross, Segraves-Grant and Keaton Allbee. Adding another two points for the Eagles was Austin Lake.

Farwell (0-5 overall) played a Jack Pine Conference game at nearby Farwell on Thursday, hosts Shepherd on Tuesday and hits the road again on Tuesday, heading down to Meridian for another league game.