Farwell volleyball went 1-2 at Meridian quad

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell volleyball team took part in a Jack Pine Conference quad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, held at Meridian. The Lady eagles took on Pinconning, Meridian and Gladwin. They topped Pinny 26-24 and 25-20, lost to Meridian 25-13 and 25-19 and lost to Gladwin with scores 25-13 and 25-6.

“The team continues to struggle with consistency at the net and coverage,” head coach Stephanie Brown said. “The team works extremely hard in practice; yet continue to struggle during competition. Scores don’t reflect the determination of the girls against Meridian. The girls had an 81-percent serve rate and our persistent defense, led by Madison Dysinger with nine digs, followed by Olivia Bass with eight, tried hard to get to the tips Meridian through over the net. Madison Forfinski, Hannah Norbury, and N. Zenz each had strong nights in the back row battling to defend against Meridian’s front line.”

Kaycie Simons led the team with 13 service points and three aces and Anna Pitts served up nine points.

Farwell was at Harrison on Wednesday, played a home contest against Houghton Lake on Thursday and hosts Clare on Tuesday.