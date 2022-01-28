Uncategorized

Farwell woman crashes car into fire truck

A closeup photo shows the damage to the Clare Fire Truck when a Farwell woman crashed into it
last Saturday afternoon.
Photo courtesy of the Clare Fire Department
Facebook photo of the fire truck and the vehicle that crashed into it.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

One of the Clare Fire Department’s tenders (water trucks) will be out of service for a while.
A 30-year-old Farwell woman crashed into the rear of the truck last Saturday. She was uninjured, but she got a traffic ticket for driving too fast for conditions.
Fire Department personnel had responded to northbound U.S. 127 around 2 p.m. January 22 when a car slid off the freeway due to slippery road conditions. The fire truck was parked on the edge of the roadway with their emergency lights activated, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said.
The rear of the fire truck was damaged as well as the front of the woman’s vehicle. The truck, which was filled with water, weighs approximately 12 tons, Chapman said.
He urged drivers to “slow down and move over.” A Facebook post on the CFD page continued, “[The] law is in place for a reason!! Luckily [there were] no major injuries, [and] no firefighters were hurt. It could have been much worse. If you see anyone on the side of the roadway Slow Down and Move Over!! We now have a fire truck that will be out of service for possibly months.”
Chapman estimated the truck’s damage at between $25,000 and $35,000. “It is insured,” Chapman said.
CFD was assisted at the scene by deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

