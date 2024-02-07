Fat Tuesday pub crawl to enliven streets

A Second Line Pub Crawl will bring the Great Lakea Brass band performing in and parading through Saugatuck streets and watering holes on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Proceeds will go to the Red Horse Center Collaborative Leadership Center, which furnishes Allegan County youth with therapeutic mental health, art and leadership development through interacting with nature, dogs and horses.

The fourth annual crawls will start Tuesday at 4 p.m. with music around 4:30 at Wally’s Bar & Grill, 128 Hoffman St.

From there, the band and celebrants — many costumed in beads and feathered boas, twirling parasols — will “crawl” at around 5 to subsequent downtownstops at Phil’s Bar & Grille, the Sand Bar Saloon, Butler Restaurant and Wicks Park Bar & Grille before ending up at The Southerner with a New Orleans-inspired feast.

Second lines — neighborhood celebrations in the form of brass band parades — are a New Orleans art form involving strolling musical celebrations that raise funds for worthy causes.

For more information, visit redhorse.red/ssl.