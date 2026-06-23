Federal disaster aid rejected for March tornadoes; Whitmer appealing

Pictured is the aftermath of the March 6 tornado in Three Rivers. On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that federal disaster aid for the tornadoes in Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties were denied by FEMA, and she is appealing the decision. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

[UPDATED 1:46 p.m. June 23, 2026]

LANSING — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a request from the State of Michigan for federal disaster assistance for those affected by the March 6 tornadoes in Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties.

According to a release Tuesday from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, FEMA officials sent a letter on May 31 confirming denial through the Individual Assistance (IA) program and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

Whitmer said she is appealing the rejection of disaster aid, aid she originally requested back on April 1.

“Families are still recovering from the devastation caused by the March tornadoes,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These storms damaged critical infrastructure, destroyed homes, and tragically claimed four lives. While I’m disappointed that FEMA denied our request for Individual Assistance, our work is not over. We will keep fighting to deliver the support our residents deserve, and help affected communities recover and rebuild. Michiganders are strong. We will get through this together.”

The IA program would have included crisis counseling assistance, disaster case management, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and/or the Individuals and Households Program, which provides financial and direct assistance for housing to disaster survivors who have uninsured or under-insured necessary expenses and serious needs resulting from an emergency or major disaster. Meanwhile, the HMGP program would have provided funding for projects that help communities reduce future disaster risks and strengthen long-term resilience.

In a statement, a spokesperson for FEMA said based on a review of the information they gathered, the damage from the March 6 tornado was “not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies.” The appeals process Whitmer has activated, the spokesperson added, has no set timeline for a decision.

St. Joseph County Emergency Manager Josh Shook said the current focus of local officials is recovery taking place throughout the affected communities, and added the county is working closely with local, state, nonprofit and private-sector partners to address ongoing needs. In a statement, Shook appreciated Whitmer’s “continued advocacy” on behalf of county residents.

“Any additional resources that become available would be beneficial to those who continue to recover from the tornadoes,” Shook said.

There is still some assistance available for residents affected by the tornadoes. The U.S. Small Business Association still has low-interest federal disaster loans available for businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters impacted by the tornadoes. The deadline to apply is June 29, with more information and applications available online at lending.sba.gov. There is also assistance available from After The Storm and the St. Joseph County United Way.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.