Fennville feats ‘can-do’ cannery women

Rebecca Crane, whose family knows something or two about apples, will share stories from Fennville’s own “clock watchers” at a dedication for Kalamazoo artist Richard Light’s “Clock V” bronze sculpture in Hutchinson Park adjacent to clock tower and U.S. Post Office Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Light’s intent was to tell the story of a working woman who is a “clock watcher,” checking the time often as she grapples with work and family responsibilities.

The abstract style is similar to 1930s and ‘40’s art depicting when women found themselves in new roles, filling jobs once performed by men called off to fight in World War II.

One example is when the downtown cannery needed to recruit women workers. A photo of them may be viewed in the Fennville District Library’s exhibit “Her Story, Then and Now: A Snapshot of Women in Fennville.”

The public is welcome to view the exhibit, a collaboration with the Fennville Women’s Club and library, before walking to the park for the dedication. It closes Monday, Aug. 21.

Club member Crane has gathered oral histories from some of these women’s family members and will share stories during the dedication. Some of these relatives will attend as well.

A panoramic photo of the cannery women workers can be found hanging at Crane’s Pie Pantry Restaurant and Winery in Fennville.

One story is a memory relayed by Janice Hagger Orent, daughter to Frances Haan Hagger (born 1919, died 2004) who worked on the canning line during the fruit and vegetable seasons.

“The sharpest memory I have involved me washing a lot of white aprons and gloves that Mother brought home from work,” she remembered.

“It seems odd now that the women were responsible for washing their own aprons. And I always associated that canning factory whistle with her coming home soon,” she said.

Margaret Forman’s daughter Edie Foreman Cochran told Rebecca Crane that her mother worked at the cannery in the ’40s.

“The women had to wear white uniform dresses and aprons,” she said. “When they were into the beets, they would go home looking like they’d been murdered from the juice. They would have to get dresses and aprons white again for the next workday.”

Sculpture donors Garry Lee McCormick (and area artist) and John V. Hall will be present at the dedication, as will local art expert Maryjo Lemanski, who introduced the them to Fennville community leaders.

The two began to collect art in the early ‘80s and upon Light’s death obtained many of his pieces. They said they are happy to help Fennville celebrate women’s contributions through their gift.

All are welcome after the ceremony to enjoy downtown social district offerings and 6:30 p.m. outdoor concert beginning at 6:30 pm at 125 S. Maple Street.

In case of inclement weather, the dedication and concert will be held at the library.