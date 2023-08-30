Fennville football falters in opener

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ST. JOSEPH–Fennville’s season-opening game against the Twin City Sharks couldn’t have started much better for the Blackhawks.

Aiden Swingle returned the opening kickoff 70 yards to give Fennville the early lead at 6-0.

But that lead didn’t last long, as Twin City used a pair of scoring passes—the first covering 15 yards and the second covering two years—later in the opening quarter to take a 12-6 advantage.

Twin City didn’t look back in handing Fennville the 36-14 loss.

Fennville’s second and final TD came late in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Devohn Calhoun. Quinn Rosema added the 2-point conversion run to cut the Twin City lead to 28-14 heading to halftime.

But that’s as close as Fennville would get, as the Sharks held an 8-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Rosema ended up with a team-best 64 rushing yards on 20 carries to go with 23 yards on 2-for-5 passing. Elly Schut and Swingle each had one reception.

Rosema also had a team-topping 9.5 tackles, with Trinity Solis adding six and Schut going for five.