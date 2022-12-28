Fire bell moved to PP fire department’s new location

The old Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department fire bell, shown during the fire department’s Centennial Celebration in 1968, was moved last week to its new home at the new Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department building, located near the corner of Gremps and Fadel streets. The bell was purchased in 1887 to replace church bells as an alarm. It was used until 1924. Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department members who assisted in the placing of the bell at the new site included from left, First Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Richardson, Past Fire Chief Bud Johnson, current Fire Chief Jim DeGroff, IV, and Past Fire Chief Jim Jackson. Bell restoration and painting was donated by Tapper Body Shop, Paw Paw, in memory of Jeri Tapper, who served as Van Buren County’s 911 Central Dispatch director for many years. A fireman’s statue, also shown, was purchased by the Paw Paw Firefighter’s Association.

Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod

Photo Courtesy of Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department