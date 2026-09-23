Fire closes Dix Street Elementary on Tuesday

Firefighters from the Otsego Fire Department and three other agencies responded to a fire at Dix Street Elementary School at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. (Photo by Terra Wesseldyk)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—A fire broke out in the library/media center at Dix Street Elementary School Monday evening, Sept. 21, prompted Otsego Public Schools to close the school Tuesday as officials continued assessing the damage.

According to Otsego Fire Chief Brad Misner, the call came in at approximately 5:37 p.m., with the Otsego Fire Department arriving on scene at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Alamo Township Fire Department and Gun Plain Township Fire Department also responded through mutual-aid agreements and assisted at the scene.

Misner said the fire was officially declared extinguished within approximately 40 minutes. The flames had been put out before that point, with firefighters spending additional time checking the building to make sure the fire had not spread to other areas.

The fire itself was contained to the library/media center, Misner said. Other portions of the building sustained smoke and water damage, with the smoke damage being more extensive and the water damage relatively limited.

A small group of staff members was inside the building when the fire occurred, according to Otsego Public Schools. Fire protocols were followed and everyone inside was safely evacuated.

OPS Superintendent Christie Robinson and Dix Street Principal Beth Ayotte were also at the school Monday evening as officials worked to secure the building.

As of Tuesday morning, no official cause of the fire had been released.

Misner said Michigan State Police investigators are heading up the investigation into the cause and indicated it could be some time before an official determination is made.

In addition to the MSP investigators, insurance adjusters were at Dix Street Tuesday morning examining the scene and assessing the damage.

OPS initially announced Monday evening that classes at Dix Street would proceed as scheduled Tuesday. The district later reversed that decision, announcing at approximately 7:25 p.m. that the school would be closed Tuesday.

All other Otsego Public Schools buildings remained open on their regular schedules.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” the district said in its Monday evening update. “Thank you for your patience and trust as we work to understand, assess, and repair from this event.”

OPS Director of Communications Emma Gannon said the district has been grateful for the response it has received from the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we work to understand this event,” she said. “We know that this can be stressful for our students and staff.”

Gannon said counselors and social work support will be available to any OPS students or staff members who would like help processing what happened. Those seeking support can contact their building principal or another trusted adult.

Those services will also be available to Dix Street students, with details being provided directly to families by the district.

Gannon said OPS has also received several inquiries from community members asking how they can help Dix Street. While the district is still determining what support will be needed, those interested in helping can contact Gannon at egannon@otsegops.org.

Dix Street families will continue to receive updates directly from OPS as additional information becomes available.