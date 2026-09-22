Fire closes Dix Street Elementary on Tuesday

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Dix Street Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 22, following a fire at the school Monday evening.

Otsego Public Schools announced the closure at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday after initially reporting earlier in the evening that a fire had occurred at the school.

A small group of staff members was inside the building at the time of the fire, according to the district. Fire protocols were followed and everyone inside was safely evacuated.

The Otsego Fire Department responded to the school, with OPS Superintendent Christie Robinson and Dix Street Principal Beth Ayotte also on site Monday evening.

District officials were working with the fire department to determine the cause of the fire and secure the building.

No information regarding the cause of the fire or extent of the damage had been released as of Monday evening.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” the district said in its 7:25 p.m. update. “Thank you for your patience and trust as we work to understand, assess, and repair from this event.”

While Dix Street will be closed Tuesday, all other Otsego Public Schools buildings will operate on their regular schedules.

The district said Dix Street families will receive updates directly from OPS as additional information becomes available.