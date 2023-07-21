Fire destroys restaurant, apartment units in Burr Oak

The building that housed It Takes A Village Diner and two upper-level apartment units was destroyed by fire early today in Burr Oak.

Three people were present in the apartment area at the time, but were able to escape safely, fire officials said.

Burr Oak Township Fire Department was dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames shooting from lower-level windows. Fire on the main floor was extinguished within minutes, but flames already had spread to the attic area.

Aerial units from Sturgis and Bronson fire departments were summoned to extinguish the blaze from above. That process required several hours. Seven additional departments assisted in the firefighting effort.

Authorities are uncertain where in the building the fire originated.

It Takes A Village Diner opened in August 2022. The building also contained an office for Full Circle Home Health Care, according to the fire department.