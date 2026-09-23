Fire District breaks ground for Station #2

By Wendy Colsen

Saugatuck Township Fire District (STFD) officials gathered with local community leaders to celebrate the start of construction for Fire Station #2. The new facility represents a long-term investment in the safety of the community and commitment to a partnership between Douglas, Saugatuck and Saugatuck Township as the area continues to expand.

According to the Saugatuck Township website, “Saugatuck Township, in a joint effort with the City of Saugatuck and the City of Douglas, is in the process of issuing a $5 million capital improvement bond to support the Saugatuck Township Fire District’s expansion to meet the needs of the area’s future residential growth.”

The new station will be located at 415 Wiley Road along with the City of Douglas offices, the Douglas Police Department headquarters, and the Douglas Department of Public Works.

The new build and renovation encompass 9,200 square feet and will include the reconstruction of the existing office condo unit, which will house administrative offices and living/sleeping accommodations for firefighters. A garage will also be constructed with four bays for emergency vehicles.

According to Fire Chief Greg Janik, “By expanding and improving our facilities, we’re ensuring that our personnel and equipment are ready to respond quickly and effectively when our residents and visitors need us the most.”

The current station will remain in use, and the new station will allow for improved response times for the southern sections of coverage on the south sides of Douglas and Saugatuck Township. Both stations will serve the tri-community area.

Douglas and Saugatuck Township officials, fire board members, emergency personnel, Douglas Department of Public Works and community members were among the audience during the groundbreaking ceremony. Chief Janik, Fire Board Chair Jane Verplank, and Douglas Mayor and Fire Board Representative Cathy North ceremony spoke and thanked community members for their support.

“This expansion will ensure that the Saugatuck Township Fire District can serve all of our communities equally for decades to come, with the space and infrastructure to meet evolving needs,” said Saugatuck Township Manager Daniel DeFranco.

Brivar Construction will be completing the work, and construction is expected to continue over the coming months.