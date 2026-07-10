Fireworks at Cascades go off in spite of storm

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

The Fourth of July fireworks show at Cascades Park went off on July 3 as planned, in spite of a severe rain and thunderstorm that had rumbled through the area from about 5-7 p.m. While gates were set to open at 6 p.m. for seating in front of the Cascades Falls, and access to the double stairways along the falls — the opening was postponed for at least an hour.

There was in admission fee to the gated area, but there was no charge for just being in the park itself, on the many grassy slopes and other viewing areas near the lily pond, pickleball courts, and walking trails.

Food trucks and other vendors sold fresh lemonade, chicken on a stick, French fries, pizza, smoothies, ice cream, and other treats.

Musical entertainment was provided by Lucid Vibe, a local band that played tight covers of a wide range of pop and rock tunes, from the White Stripes and Roxy Music, to ACDC, Pink Floyd, and Heart.

Attendance may have been suppressed due to the weather prior to the show, but the excessive heatwave that Jackson has been experiencing for the last week was mitigated by the heavy rains.

Law enforcement presence was robust and visible; at least six Jackson County Sheriff vehicles, and numerous Jackson Police Department cruisers were parked along the main street in front of the Cascades, which was blocked for pedestrian use only. Police could also be seen patrolling the entire property on foot, and around the basketball court.

Last year, there were several fights between teenagers and other older children that disrupted the family-friendly event. Fights also occurred at the Memorial Day fireworks this year. But on July 3, 2026, the Cascades were calm if not subdued.