First Congregational plants donor tree

Saugatuck’s First Congregational Church heads into its 164th year of ministry with good news: with congregation funds already raised the expansive, historic has replaced all eight furnaces and five air-conditioning units that keep it comfortable for guests.

Much has changed over the years. The Church started during the Civil War as a one-room structure overlooking a small downtown settlement.

“Now,” said Pastor Sarah Terlouw, “it has the joy of standing at the heart of the hustle and bustle that is Saugatuck today.”

Over the years rooms were added and the building lifted to fit a basement. A 1960s congregation boom allowed tacking on the sanctuary shown behind Terlouw here.

Up now: a lobby Donor Tree project just inside the narthex to fund added signage, new benches outside by the public sidewalk and replace sanctuary carpeting.

Want to help renourish the tree’s roots? Buy one or more symbolic leaves priced at $5 to $500 donations in honor a cherished person in your life. Weekly office hours run Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and worship Sundays at 10 a.m.