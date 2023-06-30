First TR Pride event heldMany gather downtown

By Rick Cordes

C-N Correspondent

THREE RIVERS – Under mostly sunny skies, a large crowd of visitors ventured Saturday, June 24, to downtown Main Street in Three Rivers to take part in the city’s first ever Pride event.

“We had a really big turnout,” said Cameron Mains, secretary of TR Pride, the group that organized the fest.

Over 60 vendors lined the Main Street venue through which an estimated 2,000 visitors passed. Onstage, a line-up of three bands—LVN, Muziq, and Funk 211—performed, as did three DJ’s providing music for the attendees.

“Things went the best that they could have,” Mains reported, noting that there were no security issues or disruptions, including before or during the sold-out drag show performed at the Riviera Theater.

The organizing committee is looking ahead “We’re talking about next year,” Mains said. “We earned a lot of donations and are thinking about annually going forward. “It’s going to be bigger and better.”