Five candidates seek four seats on Plainwell school board

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—Voters will choose from five candidates for four seats on the Plainwell Community Schools Board of Education in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election.

Incumbents Andrea Barrows, Julli Bennett and Rex Hall Jr. are seeking re-election, while William A. Geresy and Kyle Lyke are seeking their first terms.

Student achievement, responsible spending and maintaining district facilities are among the issues candidates identified. Their responses also address student safety, mental health, career preparation and communication with the community.

Here’s a closer look at their backgrounds and priorities. Barrows, Geresy, Hall and Lyke responded to questions from the Union Enterprise. Information about Bennett comes from her responses published by MLive.

Andrea Barrows

Barrows has lived in the district since 1991 and graduated from Plainwell High School in 2001. She has served on the board for four years.

She and her husband have two sons attending Plainwell High School and a daughter who graduated in 2026.

An emergency department registered nurse, Barrows also brings 14 years of involvement in the schools, including helping students in small academic groups, volunteering at school events and supporting athletics and performing arts.

“I know the importance of challenging students academically while supporting their social and emotional growth,” Barrows said.

Her nursing background also informs her approach to students’ developmental needs.

“I have extensive knowledge and understanding of the developing child’s mind and body,” she said. “I believe the district has the responsibility to help support our students’ mental health and keep all individuals in our district safe.”

Her priorities include expanding and strengthening curriculum and programming, supporting mental health and social and emotional growth, and safety.

Barrows supports educational opportunities that reflect students’ different goals, including career and technical education, Advanced Placement courses, special education and alternative education.

“Every child’s future success looks different,” she said. “Some are college bound while some will enter a trade or join the workforce right out of high school.”

She also wants schools to have resources that help students and families meet basic needs so students are ready to learn.

For spending decisions, Barrows said she would consider the district’s strategic plan, long-term goals and sustainability.

She emphasized remaining approachable and listening objectively when difficult decisions arise.

“As a member of the BOE I will do my part to ensure all stakeholders are respected and given the opportunity to be heard,” she said.

Julli Bennett

Bennett, the board’s treasurer, is seeking her fourth term after 12 years of service. She is a self-employed small business owner, according to MLive.

Bennett had not responded to the Union Enterprise’s questions at the time this article was prepared. In responses published by MLive, she discussed facilities, student achievement and her experience reviewing district policies.

“As with any school district, keeping our facilities up to date and well maintained is always a challenge with a budget in mind,” Bennett told MLive.

She pointed to a district-wide facilities assessment intended to identify maintenance needs and avoid more expensive repairs later.

“Additionally, student achievement is always at the forefront,” she said in her response to MLive. “We continue to focus on curriculum and achievement to keep our district growing.”

Bennett also described the board’s adoption of policies provided by the district’s law firm, Thrun. She said the board chose that approach to save money and use more concise policies, reviewing each one to ensure it fit the district.

“I feel very confident in the policy that we approved,” she told MLive.

William A. Geresy

Geresy, who goes by Bill, said Plainwell has been his home or home of record during military service since 1953.

A 1971 Plainwell High School graduate, he is retired from active-duty Air Force and Michigan Army National Guard service and holds an associate degree from Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

He serves as first vice commander of American Legion Post 84 and helped lead its effort to establish $1,500 trades scholarships for 2027 graduates from Plainwell, Otsego and Martin.

His involvement also includes assisting with an aeronautics and model rocketry STEM class at Plainwell Airport.

“I want Plainwell Schools to return to the excellence in education I received,” Geresy said.

His academic approach emphasizes reading, writing—including cursive—math, science and history. He said that foundation is important as students navigate changing technology and increasing amounts of information.

“Students must have a solid grounding in the basics like I did,” he said. “Only then can they begin in this ever-increasing information overload reason out the facts from the misinformation.”

Geresy emphasized making effective use of tax dollars and addressing maintenance before delayed work becomes more expensive.

“Our taxpayers work very hard to earn the money they pay in taxes,” he said. “The School Board must ensure that every dollar spent works even harder.”

He plans to visit district schools, meet with students and employees, and make his telephone number and email address public. He also cited 10 years chairing the Gunplain Township Zoning Board of Appeals as experience listening to differing viewpoints.

Geresy said listening does not necessarily mean agreeing with every position, but he emphasized respectful exchanges.

“I will do my best to be polite and cordial,” he said. “I expect all to be the same even if we disagree.”

He recalled an instance on the zoning board when a person’s comments changed how he voted on a motion.

Rex Hall Jr.

Hall has lived in the district with his family for more than 20 years and served on the board since September 2022.

His board experience includes serving as secretary, spending the past two years as vice president and working on the policy committee.

Hall has also pursued Michigan Association of School Boards training, earning a Level 2 Award of Merit and completing its Board Presidents Workshop.

“I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished in my first four years on the board and I want to continue being a part of that important work and helping lead our district forward,” Hall said.

His priorities include a safe and welcoming school environment, student growth and preparation for life after graduation, and responsible facilities maintenance and improvements.

“We must ensure our district continues to be a place where all students and staff feel safe, valued, included, well cared for, and welcomed,” he said.

Hall supports partnerships with businesses and organizations that enhance curriculum, career exploration and workforce readiness.

He said that work should support students both during their time at Plainwell and after graduation, whether their next step involves college, further education in the trades or entering the workforce.

He said budget decisions should emphasize the needs of students and staff, including instructional resources, professional growth, building security and well-being.

“I want to ensure that we continue to focus on making sure our learners have the tools they need to prosper and that our educators have the resources they need to grow in their roles and provide a learning environment that is enriching and engaging,” Hall said.

On communication, Hall emphasized listening to concerns and maintaining productive relationships.

“If I’m elected to a second term on the board, I want to continue building positive relationships because I believe it takes a team effort to ensure the success of our students and the district,” he said.

Kyle Lyke

Lyke has lived in the district for two years, while his daughter is in her 10th year attending Plainwell schools.

His community involvement includes coaching youth volleyball, basketball, Little League and Plainwell Middle School softball. His family has also volunteered in classrooms and supported field trips and school activities.

A union pipefitter and construction manager, Lyke said his professional experience has strengthened his communication, problem-solving and decision-making skills.

“Managing construction projects has also taught me to listen to everyone involved, gather the facts, and carefully evaluate the potential consequences before making significant decisions,” he said.

“I am running because I believe I can be the trustee our community deserves—one who supports practical, innovative solutions while remaining fiscally responsible,” Lyke said.

His priorities include open communication, facilities that meet student and staff needs, and policies that prepare students for college or the workforce.

Lyke supports regularly evaluating programs, seeking input when shortcomings arise and following through on changes to determine whether they succeed.

That includes remaining open to improving programs that are already working.

“I would encourage administrators to regularly assess existing programs to ensure they are effective for both students and staff, while remaining open to adjustments that make successful programs even more inclusive and impactful,” he said.

For budgeting, he pointed to experience managing multi-million-dollar construction budgets.

“The same principles that guide my work with construction budgets—honesty, transparency, and thorough analysis—would guide my decisions for the district,” he said.

Lyke also emphasized accessibility and considering different perspectives before making decisions.

“A school board trustee should never make decisions in isolation,” he said. “I believe fair and effective decisions begin with gathering the facts, listening carefully to all parties involved, and considering each perspective before taking action.”