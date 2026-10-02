Following release of commission probe, Sturgis mayor Perez expresses apology, affirms commitment

Sturgis mayor Frank Perez at a commission meeting in 2025. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

A week after release of the findings of an independent investigation of Sturgis City Commission, mayor Frank Perez expressed an apology regarding his actions and affirmed commitment to recommendations made in the report.

On Sept. 23, the city commission agreed to release findings of the probe, prompted by a resolution presented to the board at the May 27 meeting, alleging there was “cause to believe there was wrongdoing by some commissioners that may have led to (then-city manger) Andrew Kuk’s decision to resign.”



Jeffrey Canfield of Miller Johnson led the independent investigation. Interviewed were Perez, commissioners Cathi Abbs, Richard Bir, Dan Boring, Aaron Miller, Marvin Smith, Justin Wickey, then-commissioner Linda Harrington, vice mayor Jeff Mullins, city attorney TJ Reed, Kuk and an unnamed city employee. The probe determined no violation of the open meetings act took place, but urged education of commissioners regarding city employment policies and procedure for employee complaints in general, and reinforcement of compliance with OMA.



The report also concluded Perez violated Chapter IX, section 4(n) of the city charter, and “acted in a manner inconsistent with” section 1 of the city commission procedural policy.



On Oct. 2, Perez released a statement regarding the investigation’s conclusions.

“As mayor of Sturgis, my commitment to this community has always guided me through three decades of service,” Perez said. “However, when faced with the allegations raised in March 2026, I allowed my initial feelings of frustration and confusion to cloud my judgment. For those actions, and for the impact they had, I offer my sincere and unreserved apologies to the city commissioners, city staff, my family and the residents of Sturgis.”

Recommendations from Miller Johnson’s analysis:

Commissioner education on city employment policies and procedure for employee complaints in general.

Reinforcement of OMA compliance.

Perez said he fully accepts the recommendations and is committed to completing all required training.

“Moving forward, my priority is to work constructively alongside my follow commission colleagues to rebuild trust, strengthen our processes and serve our community with the transparency and integrity you deserve,” he said. “Sturgis will remain a vibrant, welcoming home where local businesses thrive, grow and where every resident is heard and valued.”