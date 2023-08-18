Food service-enhancement process underwayat Sturgis Public Schools

Superintendent Art Ebert reviews a slide-show summary of a food service improvement plan for the district.

(Photo by Dennis Volkert).

By Dennis Volkert

This week, Art Ebert, superintendent at Sturgis Public Schools, outlined a food service-improvement plan for Sturgis Public Schools.

It is a multi-phase process, Ebert told the board of education on Monday.

Preliminary phase

During the 2022-23 academic year, consultant Rusty Stitt gathered stakeholder input and best practices to seek ways to enhance breakfast and lunch for students and to offer enhanced support for food service staff.

The process has involved focus groups, surveys, interviews and data analysis, plus recommendations from students and parents.

Recommendation from students and parents: More food from scratch, larger portion sizes, options that match students preference, additional healthful menu choices and a-la-carte options.

Feedback from staff members: Additional training, higher expectation level for all workers and higher wages.

Phase 1

The first phase involves changes to food selections and requests for staff-improvement measures.