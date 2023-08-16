Football Review

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The 2022 season included its share of challenges for the Saugatuck football team, which finished with a 3-6 record that included two forfeit losses due to injuries.

Longtime Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn believes those struggles will only make the Trailblazers better this season.

“Yes, we had losing season a year ago,” he said. “But the young guys gained invaluable varsity-level experience and will have lots of confidence going into game one this season.”

The returning players include seniors Brad Moorer (RB/DB), Matt Hartgerink (QB/DB), Will Doucette (FB/DL), Landon Miller (RB/LB), Noah Lankheet-Rathbun (OL/DL), Shree Patel (OL/DL) and Luke Barde (OL/DL).

Juniors Cass Stanberry (TE/LB), Cam Lewis (kicker/punter), Norm Bos (TE/DB), Jaxon Green (RB/DB), Noah Morgan-Lara (OL/DB), Chris Foley (OL/LB), Mason Rehkopf (OL/DL), Brighton VanHorn (OL/DL) and Carter Miller (TE/DL) also return, as does sophomore Jordan Hoshor (OL/DL).

“We have lots of returning starters from a year ago, which provides us with valuable varsity experience,” Dunn said. “We have a nice blend of size and speed on both sides of the ball. And the kids have put the work in during the off-season in the weight room and have made great improvements in their size and strength.”

Senior RB/DB Luke Mattson, an exchange student from New Zeeland, will add a level of toughness given his rugby background.

“I like our team,” Dunn said. “I like their spirit. I like their strength and speed. I like our level of experience. I like their work ethic.”

Despite all the good things he sees in his team, Dunn doesn’t expect perfection.

“We’re still a young team overall, and we will make mistakes,” he said. “But, this year, those young guys will have more confidence in their strength and ability to overcome those mistakes and make plays.”

Dunn, who enters his 21st season at the helm in Saugatuck with a record of 126-74, expects Lawton, Schoolcraft and Delton to be among the top threats in conference play.

“The goal is to practice and work hard physically and mentally,” Dunn said. “If we do that, then good things will happen.

“And as with any small school, we need to stay healthy in order to be competitive week to week. That will be the key to our success.”