Football teams hit field for first practice of season

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The wait is over.

High school football teams throughout the state officially returned to the field Monday, Aug. 10, as the first day of practice marked the beginning of preparations for the 2026 season.

And for the nine teams in the coverage area, Monday brought with it the usual mix of excitement, optimism and hard work that accompanies the start of a new season.

For Martin, the start of practice also marked the beginning of its quest for another state championship.

The Clippers captured the MHSAA eight-player Division 1 state championship last fall, giving Martin its third state title in four years.

Rather than beginning preparations for their title defense at home, however, coach Brad Blauvelt and his players headed north.

“We are up north in Baldwin for the first two days of camp,” Blauvelt said.

The location might be different, but the goal remains the same: begin putting together the pieces for what the Clippers hope will be another long and successful season.

Martin enters the season with just four seniors, meaning some younger players will need to quickly adjust to expanded roles. What the Clippers might lack in experience and size, however, Blauvelt believes they can make up for with athleticism.

“We are young with just four seniors, but very athletic,” he said. “We could be one of the faster teams we have had come through the program in the past few years.

“We need to use that to our advantage because we will be undersized against most teams. The ceiling is very high, but our ability to ‘grow up’ fast will determine a lot.”

Martin isn’t the only area team that entered the first day of practice with plenty of enthusiasm.

At Saugatuck, longtime coach Bill Dunn was happy to once again have his players together in a more structured setting.

“There was lots of energy and excitement as we got back to a weekly structured environment in preparation for Game 1,” Dunn said. “It was also good to see the value of our summer camp work and the transition to the first day of official practice.”

Dunn, who has been at the helm of the Saugatuck program for more than two decades, knows a thing or two about preparing a team for the season.

During his tenure, the Trailblazers have developed into one of the area’s most consistently successful programs, including a pair of trips to the state championship game.

The opening days of practice are an important part of that preparation.

While football players were back on the field Monday, they weren’t yet in full pads.

Under MHSAA guidelines, players are permitted to wear helmets only during the first two days of practice. Shoulder pads can be added on Days 3 and 4, with full pads permitted beginning with the fifth day of team practice.

For Plainwell coach Brian Huberty, that meant Monday was about more than simply beginning to install plays and prepare for the season.

It was also about learning to deal with some adversity.

“I really like the kids we have this year,” Huberty said. “I am very excited to see some of the explosiveness out of our players.

“I think today was an uncomfortable day for our kids, which is good. Helmets, hot, humid — it was just what our kids needed to have. Deal with some discomfort.”

Those practices will gradually ramp up over the coming days as teams move into full pads and eventually take part in preseason scrimmages.

And it won’t be long before those preparations are put to the test.

The MHSAA lists Thursday, Aug. 27, as the first allowable date for football games this season, giving teams a little more than two weeks to prepare for their season openers.

Seven of the nine area teams have opted to open on that Thursday, rather than the traditional Friday night, providing an extra day at the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Allegan will host Coloma, Fennville will host Baldwin, Hamilton will host St. Johns, Martin will host Blanchard Montabella and Otsego will host Pennfield.

Saugatuck will also be at home, welcoming Galesburg-Augusta, while Hopkins will travel to Fruitport.

Plainwell and Wayland, meanwhile, will wait one more night before getting their seasons underway.

The Trojans host Dowagiac on Friday, Aug. 28, while the Wildcats travel to Lakeshore.

All nine opening games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Those games will begin a nine-week regular season that includes a pair of matchups between teams in the coverage area.

Hamilton will host Wayland on Friday, Oct. 2, while Otsego will welcome longtime rival Plainwell on Friday, Oct. 23.

There is plenty of work to be done before any of those games arrive, of course.

For now, the helmets are back on, the whistles are blowing and another high school football season is officially underway.