Former County Surveyor Don Gilchrist remembered

Van Buren County Surveyor Don Gilchrist, who passed away in September of 2020, was remembered during a ceremony held at the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division barn at the Van Buren Youth fairgrounds. Taking part in the ceremony were Van Buren County Register of Deeds Paul DeYoung and Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.

Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod

HARTFORD – Serving as the Van Buren County surveyor for 48 years, Don Gilchrist, who passed away Sept. 10, 2020, was remembered by friends and others during a brief ceremony held Monday night at the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Mounted Division barn at the Van Buren Youth fairgrounds..

Van Buren County Register of Deeds Paul DeYoung told those gathered that the idea of doing something to memorialize Gilchrist came from the Remonumentation Committee.

“We really didn’t know how we wanted to honor him, but we all agreed that we wanted to do something,” said DeYoung. “The Mounted Division, The Sheriff’s Reserve, the Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Daniel Abbott did an excellent job in honoring Don at his memorial service under the circumstances due in passing being during COVID. Many people were not able to attend who wanted to and I believe people needed closure because Don had touched their lives in some way.”

DeYoung said that eventually, a bronze plaque was made for the county administration building in Paw Paw.

“We are especially grateful for the contribution made by the Mounted Division and Reserves,” said DeYoung.

“Don loved working at the Van Buren Fair It was something he looked forward to every year,” said DeYoung. “Even in his 80s, Don would work the fair until late into the night and still beat me into the office in the morning during fair week,” said DeYoung .

Another plaque dedication is planned for Tuesday, September 5, at 10 a.m. in front of the County Administration building.