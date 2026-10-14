Former Decatur village manager faces felony charge of larceny

By Paul Garrod

Staff writer

news4garrod@gmail.com

DECATUR – The Village of Decatur issued a statement last week following the arrest of its former village manager, Christopher Tapper who faces a felony charge of larceny by false pretenses of $20,000 to $50,000.

Decatur Village President Jessica Pelfrey issued the following statement, “The Village of Decatur is extremely disappointed and deeply concerned by the allegations involving former Village Manager Christopher Tapper and the misuse of taxpayer dollars.

“After discrepancies were discovered regarding tuition reimbursement documentation submitted by Tapper, the Village initiated a review and referred the matter to law enforcement. The investigation determined that Tapper received approximately $42,000 in tuition reimbursements over five years based on allegedly falsified documentation. The Michigan State Police subsequently conducted an independent investigation, and the Van Buren Couty Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a felony charge of larceny by false pretenses of $20,000 to $50,000.

“The Village takes its responsibility to safeguard taxpayer dollars seriously. We will pursue every appropriate avenue available to recover any taxpayer funds that have been improperly obtained. We are taking steps to strengthen safeguards so incidents like this don’t happen in the future.

“Our residents deserve transparency, accountability and responsible stewardship of their tax dollars, and we are committed to providing that.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the Village is sharing as much information as it appropriately can regarding this matter. However, because this is now an active criminal case, all questions regarding the investigation, criminal charges or prosecution should be directed to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.”

A Village Manager Search Committee meeting was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12, at the Decatur Village Hall.