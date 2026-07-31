Former manager Andrew Kuk reflects on his time with the city Interim Doug Terry set for transition

Doug Terry, interim city manager, with outgoing manager Andrew Kuk, in the commission chambers at city hall, July 24. Photo by Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

Andrew Kuk exited his role as city manager on July 24, finalizing a transition for interim manager Douglas Terry.

Kuk had served as city manager since April 2023, following a brief stint as interim. Prior to that, he worked for almost 15 years in roles as assistant city manager and assistant to the city manager under Mike Hughes, who had held the position since 2005. Kuk began work with the city as an intern while he was attending Western Michigan University.

He announced his resignation April 22, and it was accepted formally by Sturgis City Commission, following a closed session. It came amid tension among some members of the commission and after attempted removal and censure of mayor Frank Perez. Since then, the commission authorized an independent probe into allegations involving several current and former commissioners.

Kuk will not say if his decision to resign had direct connection to the dissension, although a few commissioners believe it was a factor.

In a statement with his resignation announcement, he said the separation “allows me the opportunity to make some needed changes and pursue other family priorities.”

Kuk has worked for the city for more than 18 years. It will be unusual not to have direct involvement, he said.

“There are always going to be adjustments when you leave a place you have worked for over 18 years,” Kuk said. “Being in this position, you never really ‘shut off.’ You may be taking a walk on the weekend in town and see something that needs to be addressed, or be on vacation in another community and see something interesting that you want to apply when you get back. I think the biggest adjustment will be still noticing those things, but not having an outlet for them or just remembering ‘that’s not my responsibility anymore.’”

A continuing situation throughout Kuk’s tenure, a development that had begun prior to his arrival, was the status of Sturgis Hospital. In 2018, its obstetrics and hospice care programs were eliminated, and in-patient service was reduced to a minimum. In 2023, the facility was designation as a rural emergency hospital, the first in the nation. Sturgis Hospital ceased operation June 19, 2026, a century after inception.

“Like everyone in the community, I wish things would have gone differently with the hospital, but it is a challenging time for health care across the county,” Kuk said. “I am hopeful that some of the critical health care services they provided will return to the community, and soon.”

In advance of departure, Kuk spoke with Sturgis Sentinel. He reviewed notable changes in the city during the past two decades. Some responses have been edited for brevity or clarity.

Sentinel: What do you consider major accomplishments during your time as manager, and assistant prior to that, both in your roles and for the city as a whole?

Kuk: There has been a lot of good here in Sturgis during my time with the city, but I would highlight the change and evolution in downtown first. I came to Sturgis just after the U.S. 12 project [in 2006], but so much positive has changed since then. We have had massive private investment into buildings from multiple private entities, and significant public investment into our streetscapes, parking lots, and more. We have a lot of positive events and activity in downtown, as well as a district with amenities I would put up against any community our size.

Sentinel: What have been the most significant challenges the city/community has faced during that stretch?

Kuk: As in any community, there are opportunities and challenges over the course of time. Over 18 years, you are going to see ups and downs. We have experienced national economic downturns and then later strong economies, weathered COVID and significant storm damage. What I am most proud of when it comes to Sturgis is that for every challenge we experience, we make the most of the situation in front of us and tackle those challenges the best we can. COVID was an uncertain time, and full of unique challenges. Communicating with the community what was going on, addressing constantly evolving rules and guidance, figuring out how to do the business of the city in our (at the time) new reality. It was one of those epoch moments we will all tell our grandkids about.”

Sentinel: Describe some trends that shaped the community the most since you joined the city staff? In what ways have priorities shifted over the years?

Kuk: The trends are similar to (those) that have shaped our nation and our world. I think what is remarkable to me is how consistent Sturgis’ character has been over that time. A small town, a great place to raise a family, strong and diverse job base, and an attitude of finding ways to get things done and grow. We have done and continue to do big things in this community that you can put up against efforts in much bigger cities. That attitude and drive is something to be proud of.

Sentinel: In your experience, what are some common misconceptions about how a municipality functions? Are there examples of complaints you’ve encountered through the years that make you wonder if residents don’t always grasp what it entails?

Kuk: No matter what the business is, if you are not in the day-to-day of it, it can be easy to have misconceptions. I would say the biggest one that can be difficult to understand is how funding works. The resources we have for one department or project cannot always be applied somewhere else. Budget cuts “here” may not help us pay for something “over there,” grant dollars for a project downtown can’t be used to pay for the fire department rather than the project. Sometimes, that can be misconstrued as the city prioritizing one thing over another, when in reality it may just be the priority project we can do in an area where funds are available.

Sentinel: You worked under city manager Mike Hughes for many few years, prior to his departure. What did you glean from that experience?

Kuk: Mike was a great manager and served the community well for a long period of time. Like anyone, I was always going to have to tackle the job my own way, but I hoped to carry on the positive momentum from his time with the city.

Sentinel: What is your hope for the community after your departure? Are there unfinished or pending projects you hope the city is able to complete?

Kuk: My hope for the community is continued success. Sturgis is, and always will be, a big part of my life story and I want to see it grow and thrive. There will always be the next project, the next development, the next initiative and whether something started now gets completed or those projects change, I just hope for continued positive momentum for Sturgis … I have no doubt that will be the case.

Kuk said he looks forward to his next professional venture, and how it fits with a work-life balance perspective.

“Getting a chance to reprioritize things like health and family in my life are also important personal goals,” he said.

Transition

Terry was confirmed as interim by the city commission on July 8, with compensation set at $82 per hour. Commissioners expect Terry to work a typical 40-hour week, although he insists he is available “24-7” on-call in situations that require it.

Since retiring as a city manager in Litchfield, Terry has served as interim manager in several Michigan communities, most recently in Albion. He also worked in that capacity in Hillsdale (2015-2026) and was city manager in Litchfield from 2006 to 2021. Prior to that, he was in the role in Standish (1982-95), Gaylord (1995-98) and Escanaba (2002-2006).

Among Terry’s short-term vision is to help city departments to continue to run smoothly. A broader objective is to find a successor for Kuk. Terry said that could pose a challenge, considering the current employment environment.

Kuk said the city is in capable hands under Terry’s guidance.

“From my interactions with Doug, I am confident he will provide a good transition for the community,” Kuk said. “He is experienced, both as a manager and an interim manager, so I expect he will have no problems stepping in and leading the city forward.”

Does Kuk have advice for the next manager?

“You have a strong community with a lot to recommend it: a diverse industrial and jobs base, a beautiful and vibrant downtown, good people, quality of life amenities, and room to grow. You also have a good organization and staff to accomplish what comes next. Best of luck!”