Four candidates seek three seats on Otsego school board

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Four candidates are seeking three seats on the Otsego Public Schools Board of Education, with three incumbents hoping to continue their service and a longtime district educator looking to join them.

Todd Bentley, Jessica Hazelhoff and Shelly Jirgens are seeking re-election. Kathleen M. Kuipers is seeking her first term.

Academic achievement, opportunities for students and responsible spending emerged as common themes in their responses to a candidate questionnaire. Their individual priorities also include career training, classroom expectations, technology boundaries and measuring the effectiveness of district programs.

Todd Bentley

Bentley has lived in the district for eight years and is serving his sixth year on the board, including four years as a trustee and two as treasurer.

A business professional whose wife teaches in the district, Bentley also has children who have graduated from or are attending Otsego schools. His involvement includes volunteering at school functions and attending athletic events and student recognition programs.

“I am seeking re-election because I want to continue serving our students and our community,” Bentley said.

His priorities are implementing the district’s next strategic plan, completing and implementing its Portrait of a Graduate initiative, and improving academic achievement at all levels.

“Expecting excellence, ensuring students have a charted course post-graduation, and providing a rich selection of courses helps all of our students engage in a fulfilling educational experience,” he said.

Bentley pointed to Learn-N-Gro, West Campus, Otsego Virtual Academy and the Allegan Tech Center as programs that provide opportunities for students with different needs and goals.

As board treasurer, he emphasized transparency, checks and balances, and investments in curriculum, technology and infrastructure.

“A school’s resources are not our own, they belong to the taxpayer,” Bentley said. “We have a responsibility to ensure those dollars are spent well and in ways that benefit every Otsego Graduate.”

He also said financial planning must extend beyond immediate needs.

“Budgets should not only address today’s concerns but concerns about tomorrow,” he said.

When difficult decisions arise, Bentley said board members should listen, ask questions and seek constructive solutions.

“Decisions should be based on facts, not hyperbole,” he said.

Jessica Hazelhoff

Hazelhoff has lived in the district for 23 years and served on the board for two.

She is the parent of two Otsego graduates and a current senior. Her school involvement includes helping with Alamo Elementary’s Grandparents Day celebration and participating in a reading group at Dix Street Elementary.

Hazelhoff also brings experience as a business owner and volunteer with Young Life of Kalamazoo and church ministries.

“I am running to advance our mission of expecting excellence,” Hazelhoff said. “Excellence does not mean that every student follows the same path; instead, it equips students to be successful in college, careers, and life.”

Her priorities include continuing the Portrait of a Graduate initiative, supporting career and technical education, and backing policies that establish clear classroom expectations and consistent behavioral boundaries.

Hazelhoff said the board should use achievement data to identify student needs and direct resources accordingly.

“I believe the most important responsibility of the board is to look at student achievement data, ask questions about how students are succeeding and where they are falling short, and how we can appropriately allocate resources to meet those needs,” she said.

Her approach to budgeting emphasizes meeting essential needs, maintaining emergency savings, using facts and considering long-term sustainability.

“I would use the same guiding principles we use in our home: stay out of debt, live below our means, and save for an emergency,” she said.

Hazelhoff also acknowledged that school finance operates under different restrictions and said she wants to help the community better understand those differences.

On communication, she supports gathering input through surveys, public comment and conversations in the community. She also emphasized maintaining a productive relationship with district leadership.

“Currently, I believe the board and superintendent have this type of relationship, and I would like to see it continue to improve as we keep student success at the forefront of all we do,” she said.

Shelly Jirgens

Jirgens has lived in the district for more than 50 years and served on the board for nearly six, holding trustee and vice president positions.

She, her husband and their three sons are Otsego graduates. Her involvement includes the Athletic Booster Board and helping lead successful bond campaigns.

Jirgens also brings more than 30 years of experience at Perrigo, including senior leadership roles in sales and supply chain. She has continued her training through Michigan Association of School Boards classes.

“I believe accountability matters at every level, including my own,” Jirgens said. “I’m willing to ask difficult questions and respectfully challenge thinking when necessary.”

Her priorities are academic achievement, preparing students for their individual next steps and responsible stewardship of district resources.

“My first priority is academic achievement,” she said. “We should know where we are, where we want to go, and whether what we’re doing is getting us there.”

Jirgens supports monitoring progress and identifying barriers when results fall short, while allowing well-planned programs time to be implemented and evaluated.

She said spending decisions should distinguish needs from wants and consider both the expected results and long-term financial impact.

“I want to know what need we’re addressing, what we expect an investment to accomplish, and how we’ll determine whether it’s working,” she said.

Jirgens emphasized listening to community perspectives while respecting the board’s collective decision-making process and the limits of an individual member’s role.

“I’m willing to ask difficult questions and have my own thinking challenged,” she said. “We can challenge ideas without diminishing people. Even when we disagree, people deserve to be heard and treated with respect.”

Kathleen M. Kuipers

Kuipers has lived in the district for 39 years and would be serving her first term on the board.

Her experience includes 27 years teaching science, math, history and STRIVE at Otsego Middle School, along with serving as science and math curriculum chair.

She holds degrees in science, art and elementary education, along with a master’s in elementary education, from Western Michigan University.

Kuipers also taught community education for more than 25 years, ran middle school after-school programs for more than 10 years and has been a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor. She currently teaches stained glass to students in grades six through 12 after school at Otsego Middle School.

The parent of two Otsego graduates, Kuipers identified instruction tailored to student needs, a positive voice connecting the school community, and technology boundaries that reduce distractions as her priorities.

“Education and working with students has always been a passion of mine,” Kuipers said. “Every student that enters Otsego Public Schools is entitled to a quality education.”

She supports a cohesive curriculum from prekindergarten through 12th grade, grounded in research and offering multiple levels of learning support.

“OPS teachers need ample training and ongoing support to improve student outcomes and traverse diverse classroom needs,” she said.

Kuipers said budget decisions should center on students, using achievement goals, outcome data and cost-effectiveness to guide spending.

“All budget and resource decisions are student centered, students are our target base,” she said.

She also emphasized listening and remaining accessible while following the board’s communication procedures.

“While working within that framework, I believe that every voice deserves to be heard,” Kuipers said. “I have been a parent, teacher, staff member and an active part of the Otsego Public Schools community for many years.”

“School board members should be visible at events and approachable to those that they serve,” she said.