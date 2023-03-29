Fugitive apprehended in Bloomingdale

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

BLOOMINGDALE – A wanted fugitive was apprehended Thursday, March 23, in the Village of Bloomingdale, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that at approximately 2:15 p.m., Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were advised of a wanted fugitive in the Village of Bloomingdale by Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). Deputies responded and located the subject on foot near Kalamazoo and Van Buren streets in Bloomingdale.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, Joseph Gregory Nortley, 42, who subsequently fled into the woods. The initiating deputy gave chase and called out over the radio to Deputies in the area who proceeded to set up a perimeter. During the foot chase the suspect kept reaching into his waist band insinuating he had a weapon, possibly a firearm.

He made threats to the deputy giving chase to stop chasing him. After a lengthy foot pursuit, the suspect emerged from the wood line where deputies were waiting. The suspect continued to ignore commands and reached into his waistband again. The subject was eventually tased and taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Van Buren County Jail on his outstanding warrants, parole absconding and failure to appear for sentencing possession of methamphetamine, as well as on a new charge of resisting arrest.