Funding structure approved for Sturgis High School video scoreboard project

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education approved a video-scoreboard plan for Sturgis High School.

Cost for the program is estimated at $75,000 annually, for five years.

The project will be funded entirely through sponsorship revenue. Instead of pursuing a loan, the district will pay for the project up-front through its public improvement fund, to avoid $60,000 to $80,000 in interest payments and fees.

Sponsorship revenue will reimburse the district entirely, with an estimated payback period of five years. The school will establish an athletics public-improvement fund for budgeting and sponsorship revenue, superintendent Art Ebert said.

During discussion at the board’s meeting Sept. 18, trustee Gwen Donmyer wanted assurance that contribution from local contributors is realistic and sustainable. In response, board members decided project approval will go into effect only if at least 50% of annual sponsorship revenue ($37,500) is secured.

Sponsor partnership is available in several tiers, with a five-year commitment. An “anchor” partnership is available for $10,000 annually. Two additional levels are “founding” and “premier,” at cost of $5,000 and $1,500 each year, respectively.

The video-board program, provided through digital signage company Daktronics, was outlined for board members Sept. 11 by athletic director Andy Hatt. Its use extends beyond a display for for school events, with students producing content and operating the board, as part of curriculum. Classwork also might include production of advertising segments in collaboration with sponsors, Hatt said Monday.

Primary use for the video board and accompanying fixed-digit scoreboard is for sporting events and school activities, but could be adapted for other community events, such as “Sturgis Fest” family night, Relay for Life and “Volksmarch,” Hatt said.

Part of the Daktronics program is to facilitate a launch event involving the school district and Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, to summarize the program and gather sponsorship interest, Hatt said.