By Art Nicholas

Neighbors of the proposed Saugatuck Meadows Campground told the Ganges Township Planning Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that an 89-site campground does not fit with the homes and woods around it — the one question a judge has said the commission may weigh as it takes a second look at its denial of the project.

After the hearing, the commission voted 3-1 to reaffirm its denial. Chair Dale Pierson, who also voted against the denial in 2025, cast the lone no vote. New Commissioner Lane Kronemeyer recused himself because he lives close to the property and had commented on the project as a resident before joining the commission.

Why the commission met again

The commission denied the campground’s special land use request 3-2 in August 2025. The applicant, Central Florida Resort Property Management LLC, appealed to Allegan County’s 48th Circuit Court the following month.

The court did not overturn the denial, and it did not approve the campground. Instead, Judge Matthew Antkoviak sent the matter back to the township. His order, dated Sept. 30, requires the Planning Commission to explain its decision on the record — and to base that explanation on a single standard in the township zoning ordinance.

That standard, Section 18.3(A)(1), says a special land use must “be designed, constructed, operated and maintained in a manner harmonious with the character of adjacent property and the surrounding area.”

That left the commission with two options Tuesday: reaffirm its denial and spell out how the project fails that one test, or reverse course and approve the petition.

The order also narrowed the debate. Through 2025, opposition to the campground ranged across noise, traffic, well water, sewage, emergency services and the record of the neighboring Campit Outdoor Resort. None of those issues was before the commission Tuesday. The only question was whether the campground fits in with the land around it.

The project

Bobbi Jo Beyersdorf of Central Florida Resort Property Management applied in 2025 to build Saugatuck Meadows on about 25 acres at 118th Avenue and 66th Street. The plans call for 89 campsites along with a pool, bathhouse, office and store.

The site sits across 118th Avenue from Campit Outdoor Resort, and Campit owner Michael O’Connor is listed as a partner in the project. Many residents have described the plan as a Campit expansion under another name. Beyersdorf told commissioners in 2025 that the two campgrounds would operate separately.

Neighbors question notice

Because the commission’s decision could change, property owners near the site were to be notified by mail before Tuesday’s hearing. Several people in the audience said they never received the notice.

Residents: ‘It doesn’t fit’

Public comment was overwhelmingly against the campground, and speakers kept to the question the court set. Resident after resident told the commission the campground is out of step with the land use immediately around it: homes to the north, south and east, and woods to the west. Several said the campground could bring up to 20 times the density allowed for housing there.

Commission deliberations

The court’s limits weighed on the commissioners as well.

Ed Gregory, angry at being limited in his comments “ I wlll not be told what I can and cannot comment on this topic”, He went on to explain his reasoning his original no vote and offered to meet with the judge and share the details of his reason for vote.

Pierson said he voted no because he worried the township would lose any control over the project if the judge does not accept the commission’s reasoning. Commissioner Dick Hutchins shared that concern. If the judge does not find the explanation compelling, both said, the campground could be approved without any conditions attached.

What’s next

The Planning Commission and the attorney for the township will be supplying a defense of their decision and waiting for a ruling from the judge.