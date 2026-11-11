Ganges planners to explain campground denial under narrow court order

By James Windell

If the South Haven Department of Public Works is feeling cramped in its present campus on 8th Avenue in South Haven, there’s a reason for that.

DPW supports a municipal electric utility serving approximately 9,000 customer accounts. It administers a public drinking water and wastewater system serving more than 5,000 customers. It maintains more than 30 miles of public roads, 50 miles of sidewalks and non-motorized trails, public parking lots, and 30 miles of storm sewer infrastructure.

And to meet the demands of these operations, has to accommodate staff, vehicles, and equipment.

This situation was brought to the attention of the South Haven City Council by DPW Director Dana Burd at the council’s regular meeting on November 2, 2026.

“We have been talking for a while about needing more enclosed areas for vehicle and equipment storage,” Burd told the City Council. “We did some immediate renovations to accommodate staff that were hired, but we’re quickly outgrowing even that internal office space.”

In addition, Burd said planning is underway for a new electric power generation facility, which is anticipated to occupy 10,000 square feet and require significant natural gas and electrical infrastructure, storm water management, and connected driveway and parking areas.

To deal with the needs of the DPW, Burd was asking the City council to authorize a proposal to develop a master plan for the DPW campus and building. This planning effort would establish a coordinated, long-term vision for the development and improvement of the campus over the next ten years. A master plan would include conceptual building and site plans, preliminary cost estimates, and recommendations to guide future capital improvement planning and budgeting.

“We need a study that would go to the next level of a planning process for that site that includes meeting again with staff and projecting out more additional needs,” he said.

Specifically, he was asking the council to approve an architectural proposal from Fishbeck, an engineering and architectural consulting firm, to development a DPW Master Plan. The initial request was for $48,215 to proceed with the project.

Although councilman Tom Capps suggested that it might be premature to project future needs, City Manager Kate Hosier replied that she did not thing it was jumping the gun. “I guess I’m looking at this in the long term,” she said. “But we have got a lot of equipment that’s sitting outside and it’s degrading faster than we wanted to because it is just being exposed to the elements. So, what we’re trying to do is look at this in a holistic manner.”

She added that they are trying to plan very strategically for the next 10 to 20 years.

The City Council then unanimously passed a motion to approve Fishbeck developing a master plan for DPW.