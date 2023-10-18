Gilkey Elementary students take annual bike tour

Gilkey Elementary students stopped at Hicks Park as part of the annual bike tour. While there, the students received a lesson on bike safety. (Photo provided)

A group of bike riders from Gilkey Elementary School make their way down one of the streets in Plainwell. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

If you were out and about in Plainwell on Monday, Oct. 9, you might have come across a unique sight: dozens and dozens of children, their parents and teachers riding their bikes through the streets of the city.

It was all part of Gilkey Elementary School’s annual 4th/5th grade bike tour that promotes bike safety and provides a day of exercise and outdoor fun.

According to Gilkey principal Rebecca Bilodeau, it is one of the highlights of the early portion of the school year.

“Students, teachers and parents all enjoy the day,” she said. “It was a little chilly this year, but I think it’s a nice way to celebrate the end of the warmer weather as the temperatures start to drop.”

Starting out at Gilkey, the tour makes stops at Hicks Park, Upper Thurl Park and Sherwood Park before returning to the school.

The trip covers approximately eight miles and takes roughly three hours to complete.

Gilkey partners with the Plainwell Department of Public Safety for the tour, with students receiving a lesson in bike safety at the first stop.

“Not all families are able to spend time on bike trips,” Bilodeau said. “And not all students have access to bikes at home or learn the safety protocols for how to ride bikes on the road.

“So, one of the big benefits of this trip is that we can not only help students learn how to ride a bike, but also ensure they are learning how to be safe on the roads.”

Following the safety lesson, it was off to Upper Thurl Park for a picnic lunch. Then there was a stop at Sherwood Park where “students have a break to catch their breath before heading back to Gilkey.”

“Each year, we look at making adjustments to ensure students and parents have an enjoyable day,” Bilodeau said.

Bilodeau said she’s not sure of exactly when the annual bike tour began, but knows it dates back several decades.

“Many of our parents remember attending the bike trip when they were at Gilkey,” she said.

The bike trip used to be for the third-grade classes and took place in the spring. A few years ago, though, the decision was made to make it a fall trip and have it be for the fourth and fifth-grade students.

“We switched it to allow students some additional time over the summer to practice and master the skill of riding a bike,” Bilodeau said.