Girls’ Basketball Roundup: TR advances to district semifinals

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team notched a postseason win in the first round of Division 2 district play Monday in Three Rivers, taking down Parchment 59-43.

Three Rivers led by just one point after the first quarter, 15-14, but held Parchment to just two points in the second quarter, leading 27-16 at the break. The lead would expand to 46-35 after the third quarter.

Jennaya Decker led the Wildcats with 26 points, followed by Allie McGlothlen with 21 points. The win put the Wildcats into the district semifinals against bracket-favorite Vicksburg Wednesday. The result of that game will be in next week’s edition of the Commercial-News.

White Pigeon rolled by Buchanan in first round of districts

NILES — The Lady Chiefs were eliminated from Division 3 district play Monday evening after falling to Buchanan, 51-25.

“We did not come mentally prepared for tonight,” stated White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure. “We didn’t play with confidence like we should have.”

The Chiefs found themselves down 15-3 after the first eight minutes, and by the time halftime arrived, the Bucks had increased their lead to 24-7.

Leigha Shudell scored 10 points and was the only player to reach double figures for the Chiefs. Sadie McDaniel posted six points, Shelby McDaniel added four, and Sydney McClure tallied three points. Sadie McDaniel led White Pigeon with nine rebounds, while Shudell, McClure and Shelby McDaniel all gathered in five missed shots. The Chiefs picked off 11 steals in the game, with Sadie McDaniel totaling five. Grace Bontrager, McClure and Shelby McDaniel all had two steals, and McClure led the team with three assists.

White Pigeon ends the season with an overall record of 18-4, and 17-1 in conference play, good enough to share the Southwest 10 title with Cassopolis. It was their first conference title in 15 years. McClure also commented that “I’m proud of our overall season, and this team was such a blessing to coach. We’ll really miss Leigha (Shudell) next year, she has contributed so much to the program. We are excited to get to work this off season and get better for next year.”

Sturgis season ends in districts

GULL LAKE — The Sturgis girls were knocked out of Division 1 district play on Monday night, coming up just short in a 39-35 loss to Battle Creek Lakeview.

“I’m proud of the girls, they played hard,” stated coach Jeremy Bucklin. “It was a hard-fought game.”

The Lady Trojans held a slim 8-5 lead after the first quarter and led 17-13 at halftime. A big third period by Lakeview put the winners ahead 24-21 going into the final eight minutes, as the Spartans put 14 points on the board while limiting Sturgis to four. The Trojans did put up 14 points in the final stanza, but Lakeview answered with 15 of their own to take the win.

Sidney Bir paced the Sturgis effort with 11 points, while Madison Webb and Keyanna O’Tey both tossed in six. Angela Cary added five points, Riley Eicher scored four, and Rylee Carver had three points. Webb, O’Tey and Cary all pulled down five rebounds, while Bir gathered in four missed shots. Carver dished out three assists, and O’Tey nabbed three steals.

The Lady Trojans end the season with a record of 9-14 but notched six more wins than last year’s squad. “Huge improvements by this group, and we’re only going to get better,” added Bucklin. Sturgis will lose three players to graduation (Eicher, Carver, and Yuri Villafuerte), and Bucklin said that “I feel bad for them, it’s a tough way to go out. They’ve been in the program for a long time, and I’m proud of their contributions.”

Constantine advances in districts

NILES — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team advanced to Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinals with a 43-40 win over Bridgman Monday.

Olivia Herlein led the way with 12 points, Bella Cullifer had 11 points, and Jaedyn Herlein had 10 points to lead the Falcons.

Constantine moves on to play Cassopolis in the district semifinals. The result of that game will be in next week’s edition of the Commercial-News.

Marcellus moves to district semis

MARCELLUS — In its home-hosted Division 4 district opener, Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team moved on with a 47-25 win over Watervliet Grace Christian.

No stats were reported for the game. Marcellus moves on to face Mendon in Wednesday’s semifinals. The result of that game will be in next week’s edition of the Commercial-News.

Schoolcraft edged in final regular season game

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft lost a close regular season finale Thursday, Feb. 29, losing to Portage Northern 54-52.

Natalie Glerum led the way for Schoolcraft with 18 points and eight rebounds on the evening, followed by Sydney Drenth with 10 points and Addison Sziede with nine points.

Schoolcraft opened Division 3 district play on Wednesday night, taking on Centreville. The result of that game will be in next week’s edition of the Commercial-News.

Burr Oak gets win in regular season finale

BURR OAK — The Lady Bobcats played host to Climax-Scotts last Friday, and the Panthers came away with a 46-30 victory.

Braylyn Hernandez put 20 points and 10 rebounds in the scorebook to lead Burr Oak, followed by Elaine Holtom, who added eight tallies. She also pulled down seven missed shots. Cristal Hernandez tossed in two points, and Inez Ultz grabbed six rebounds to round out the Bobcat totals.

Burr Oak finishes the regular season with a record of 13-9, and will open district play on Wednesday, travelling to Colon to face the Athens Indians. The result of that game will be in next week’s edition of the Commercial-News.