Girls’ Basketball Roundup: TR falls to Edwardsburg, defeats Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team split their two home matchups this past week, losing to Edwardsburg on Friday, Dec. 8 by a final of 60-25, then defeating Plainwell 53-45 Tuesday.

Against Edwardsburg, Three Rivers was led by Dani Glass, who had 11 points and four rebounds. Allie McGlothlen chipped in seven points.

Against Plainwell, Allie McGlothlen led the team with 12 points, Glass had 11 points, Emily Ventrone had nine points, and Annabelle Gill finished with six points.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 2-1.

TR JVs lose competitive game to Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ JV basketball team lost a hard-fought game against Plainwell at home Tuesday night, 44-38.

Jersey Roehrs led the team with 16 points.

Sturgis moves to 0-3 with loss to Otsego

STURGIS — The Otsego Bulldogs came to town Tuesday evening to face the Lady Trojans and came away with the 58-37 win.

“It was a hard-fought game, and we had balanced scoring, but Otsego’s length proved to be too much,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said.

Keyanna O’Tey scored 7 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and nabbed 6 steals, while Kinder Smith added 6 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Sydney Bir tossed in 5 points, while Kenedy Finnerman and Madison Webb tallied 4 points each. Rounding out the Trojan scoring was Rylee Carver and Kylie Brooks with 3 points apiece, Gabriel Netke and Riley Eicher both added 2 points, and Angela Cary had one point, while grabbing 6 rebounds.

The loss drops Sturgis to a record of 0-3, and they will be hosting Niles on Friday night. Game time is 6 p.m.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Trojans came up just short in their game against Plainwell, getting edged out 40-39. O’Tey led Sturgis with 10 points, followed by Cary with 8, Carver with 7, and Smith with 6 points. Also scoring for the Trojans were Webb with 4 points, and Finnerman and Eicher with 2 points each. O’Tey grabbed 8 rebounds and added 5 steals, Cary had 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Carver had 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Smith contributed 3 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and had 3 steals, while Webb snagged 7 rebounds. Finnerman added 2 rebounds and 2 steals, and Eicher had one rebound.

“The girls put in a great effort tonight,” Bucklin said. “We fought hard and showed great improvement from our first game.”

Centreville drops tough game to Bronson

BRONSON — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team lost to Bronson on the road on Thursday, Dec. 7 by a final of 53-19.

Kendalynn Bernheisel had six points to lead the Bulldogs, while Mara Webb had four points and five rebounds. Four other players added two points each.

“We fought tough against a very good Bronson team,” head coach Jill Peterson said. “They were at a different level tonight and we have to work to elevate our game and execution as the season progresses.”

Schoolcraft notches two wins over conference foes

CONSTANTINE — Schoolcraft’s girls’ basketball team went on the road twice in the past week, notching two key wins over conference opponents, defeating Constantine 50-35 on Friday, Dec. 8 and defeating Galesburg-Augusta on Tuesday, 62-19.

Against Constantine, Mia Mulder led the way for the Eagles, scoring 14 points and adding five rebounds and three assists. Natalie Glerum had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals, Addison Sziede had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals, and Sydney Drenth had six points. Constantine was led by Jadyn Herlein, Maddie Cullifer and Olivia Herlein, who each had eight points.

Against Galesburg-Augusta, Mulder led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds, five steals and an assist. Glerum had 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block, Sziede had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Drenth and Lauren Evans had eight points apiece.

Marcellus drops game to Factoryville

ATHENS — Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team traveled to Athens Monday to play Factoryville, and came out on the losing end, 54-33.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Lily Scoggin, who scored 10 points, and Sophia Affriseo, who scored eight points. Addie Curtis added six points, Clare Flory had five points, and Emma Melendez rounded out the scoring with four points.

Mendon wins two against Calhoun Christian, Bellevue

BATTLE CREEK — The Mendon girls’ hoops team remained undefeated, as they took down Calhoun Christian Tuesday night by the score of 42-17. The Hornets are now 3-0.

Makennah Mullin had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the winning effort, followed by Jadyn Samson, who had a good all-around game with nine points, four steals, and two rebounds. Gracie Schultz contributed eight points, seven assists, and three rebounds in the win.

Brielle Bailey added four points and six rebounds, while teammate Cienna Nightingale booked five points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Rounding out the Hornet victory, Brianna Heitkamp scored three points and grabbed five rebounds, Jenna Scheffler had two points, and Lila Schinker hit a free throw, nabbed five rebounds, and had four steals.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Hornets defeated Bellevue on the road by a score of 51-20. Samson led the team with 17 points, two assists and two steals, and Schultz had 10 points, four rebounds, five steals and three assists. Nightingale had eight points and eight rebounds, and Scheffler had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Colon girls win decisively against St. Phil

BATTLE CREEK — The Colon girls jumped out to an early 22-8 first quarter lead, and a stifling defense held Battle Creek St. Philip to single digits in all four quarters, as they cruised to a decisive 66-25 win last week.

Reese Williams had a strong game for Colon, as she put up 20 points, had 7 blocks, 6 assists and 5 steals. Macey Burgess had a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kelsey Burgess added 14 points in the win.

Allison Vinson and Lily Preston both tallied 5 points, followed by Megann Mullins and Raegan Thaxton with 4 points each. Ruby Bower rounded out the scoring with 3 points.

“We were pretty good at the free throw line, going 17/21,” coach Bethany Preston said. “Kelsey and Macey (Burgess) both had great all-around games, and Reese had a nice defensive game to go along with her points. It was a good team win.” The Magi play in Burr Oak on Friday, taking on the Bobcats. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

White Pigeon girls kick off season with loss to Gobles

GOBLES — The White Pigeon girls took to the court Monday, kicking off their 2023-24 season, and wound up on the short end of a 40-33 score against host Gobles. The Tigers jumped out to an early 11-3 lead after the first quarter, but the Chiefs outscored their opponent 14-8 in the second, cutting the lead to 19-17 at the half.

Leigha Shudell topped the White Pigeon effort, scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds, while Amyia Wright chipped in with four points. Shelby McDaniel, Jamielynn Delarye, and Sydney McClure scored three points each, while Sadie McDaniel tossed in two points. The Chiefs played at home Wednesday, hosting Reading, and will play at home Friday against Cassopolis (7:30 p.m.).

Burr Oak trounces North Adams

BURR OAK — The Lady Bobcats of Burr Oak improved their record to 2-1 Tuesday night, as they trounced North Adams-Jerome, 45-13. Braylyn Hernandez tossed in 15 points, while Sariya Cornejo added 13 points in the winning effort. Elaine Holtom hit double figures, adding 11 points, Inez Ultz scored four points, and Cristal Hernandez notched two points.

Braylyn Hernandez also came up with 10 steals, Cornejo grabbed 15 rebounds and had five blocked shots, while Holtom chipped in with 6 steals and 4 rebounds. Ultz and Cristal Hernandez had seven rebounds each.