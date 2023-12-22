Girls’ Basketball RoundupTR girls fall to Gull Lake

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team dropped its record to 2-3 following a 50-33 loss to Gull Lake at home Tuesday night.

Lanie Glass led the Wildcats with 13 points, Allie McGlothlen added seven points, and Jennaya Decker chipped in six.

Three Rivers kept it close in the first half, trailing by just six points at 31-25, but Gull Lake outscored the ‘Cats 19-8 in the second half.

Sturgis splits games against Niles; Topeka, Ind.

STURGIS — The Sturgis girls got into the win column by defeating Niles Friday evening, 54-43. A big 23-point first quarter got the Trojans off on the right foot. Sturgis improves to 1-3, 1-2 in the Wolverine Conference.

Kinder Smith was a force for the Trojans, scoring 10 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, handing out 5 assists, and snaring 5 steals. Keyanna O’Tey put in 8 points, and also added 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Angela Cary contributed 8 points and 5 rebounds, while Madison Webb booked 7 points and 6 rebounds. Rylee Carver scored 6 points, Sidney Bir had 4 points, and Riley Eicher and Yuridiana Villafuarte put in two points each.

“It was a good win for us,” coach Jermey Bucklin said. “We got off to a fast start but got a little sloppy after that. We got things straightened out, and we were able to maintain a decent lead throughout the rest of the game.”

A road trip to Topeka, Indiana for the team on Saturday did not end as planned. The Warriors held on for a slim 37-35 win against the Trojans. Coming off their first win of the season, the visitors were hoping to make it two wins in a row. The final score proved otherwise.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Bucklin said. “We just missed too many open shots, and too many free throws.” The loss moves the Trojan’s record to 1-4.

Webb scored 13 points to lead the Sturgis offense, followed by O’Tey with 9, Bir with 5, while Carver added 4 points, and Cary and Kylie Brooks had 2 points apiece.

Marcellus gets low-scoring win over Centreville

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team survived a low-scoring affair, winning Friday night against Centreville, 33-23 at home.

Ladora Bet Sargis led the Wildcats with 13 points on the evening, followed by Clare Flory with eight points, and four points each from Sophia Affriseo, Lily Scoggin and Emma Melendez. For Centreville, they were led by Berkley Shingledecker with five points, Paris Lugo and Abbe Wherrett with four points each, and three points each from Kendalynn Bernheisel and Mara Webb.

Centreville loses one-point game at Decatur

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team lost a one-point game thanks to a final push from visiting Decatur, losing 34-33 Tuesday.

The Bulldogs trailed 14-3 at the half, but battled back to take the lead in the fourth before Decatur squeaked the game out in the end.

“We still have a ways to go, but we’re starting to make progress. We’ll continue to work and continue to learn this team’s identity, but today we fought,” Centreville head coach Jill Peterson said.

Webb led the team with 12 points, followed by Mary Stears with seven points, and Shingledecker with six points.

Mendon gets two convincing wins

MENDON — The Athens Indians visited Mendon Thursday night, Dec. 14, and the Hornets proved to be more than they could handle, coming out on the short end of a lopsided 51-16 Mendon win.

The Hornets defense completely shut down the Indians’ offense, holding them to single digit scoring in all four quarters. It was the first home game of the season for Mendon, and with the win, the Hornets remained undefeated at 4-0.

Jadyn Samson led the offense for Mendon, scoring 15 points. She also dished out 5 assists. Gracie Schultz added 10 points and 3 assists, while Jenna Scheffler put 9 points in the scorebook. She grabbed 5 rebounds. Brielle Bailey notched 6 points and yanked down 5 rebounds, and Brianna Heitkamp and Cienna Nightingale both contributed 4 points each. Makennah Mullin put in 3 points, had 6 rebounds, and passed out 5 assists. Heitkamp and Nightingale also pulled down 7 and 5 rebounds, respectively.

The team came up strong in a convincing 51-20 win over Battle Creek St. Philip on Tuesday evening.

Makennah Mullin paced the Hornet attack, scoring 17 points. Brianna Heitkamp and Gracie Schultz also hit for double figures, with Heitkamp scoring 12 points and Schultz putting in 11. Jadyn Samson tallied 7 points, 9 assists and 4 steals, while Cienna Nightingale scored 2 points.

Nightingale and Mullin both collected 10 rebounds, and Jenna Scheffler grabbed 6 rebounds in the winning effort. Schultz added 7 steals to contribute to the strong defensive effort. Also getting in the scorebook, Lila Schinker had 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and a block, while Brielle Bailey had one steal, one rebound, and one block.

The Hornets faced host Constantine on Thursday.

Colon shellacks Burr Oak

BURR OAK — The Colon girls paid a visit to Burr Oak last Friday evening to play the host Bobcats and came away with a dominating 50-16 win. Burr Oak could only muster a single free throw in the first quarter, as the Magi led 7-1 after the first eight minutes of play. That set the tone for the rest of the game, with Colon holding the Bobcats to single digit scoring in the next three quarters.

“It was a slow start until we switched up our defense. We were able create some turnovers, and we turned those into points,” Magi coach Bethany Preston said. “We came alive in the second quarter and finally got some momentum.”

Colon put up 23 points in the second period, while holding Burr Oak to two, and the lead stood at 30-3 at the half.

Reese Williams had 29 points and 4 steals to lead the Magi, while Raegan Thaxton added 7 points. Megann Mullins totaled 5 points, Kelsey Burgess, Allison Vinson, Liv Johnson and Macy Burgess all scored 2 points each. Savannah Meyers added one point to round out the Colon scoring. Thaxton also pulled down 5 rebounds and Mullins dished out 7 assists. Elaine Holtom led the Bobcats with 7 points, Braylyn Hernandez had 5 points, and Sariya Cornejo and Cristal Hernandez each scored two points.

Constantine wins two

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team mustered two wins this past week, defeating Delton-Kellogg 57-27 on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Parchment 34-30 on Friday. No stats were reported for these games.

White Pigeon goes 2-1 in last week

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team won two of their last three games this past week, losing to Reading 62-39 on Wednesday, Dec. 13 before rebounding with a 52-47 win against Cassopolis Friday, Dec. 15 and winning 57-12 over Comstock Tuesday.

Against Reading, Leigha Shudell led the way for the Chiefs with 12 points and three rebounds, followed by Shelby McDaniel with seven points and a team-high five rebounds and Grace Bontrager with five points.

Against Cassopolis, Shudell had 19 points to lead the way, followed by Bontrager with 10 and Amiya Wright with seven. Finally, against Comstock, four players scored in double digits: Shudell and Jamielynn Delarye with 13 points each, Wright with 11 and Sadie McDaniel with 10.

Burr Oak rebounds with win against Bellevue

BURR OAK — The Burr Oak girls took care of business Tuesday night, soundly defeating the visiting Bellevue Broncos, 60-22.

Elaine Holtom had a big game for the Bobcats, scoring 24 points, grabbing 4 rebounds and dealing out 2 assists. She also had four steals. Braylyn Hernandez and Sariya Cornejo both had 14 points for Burr Oak, while Cristal Hernandez added 6 points. Inez Ultz also contributed 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Braylyn Hernandez dished out 4 assists, grabbed 2 rebounds, had 3 steals and one block, while Cornejo came up with 11 rebounds and also had a block. Cristal Hernandez pulled down 5 rebounds, had 4 assists, and 2 steals. The Bobcats traveled to Litchfield on Thursday to play the Terriers.

Schoolcraft drops three

SCHOOLCRAFT — It was a tough week for Schoolcraft’s girls’ basketball team, as the Eagles lost three games this past week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the team lost by seven points to Bronson, 46-39. Mia Mulder and Liv Ellison had 12 points each to lead the team, with Mulder adding four steals and Ellison adding five rebounds and three steals. Sydney Drenth added nine points and seven rebounds. For Bronson, they were led by Aubree Calloway, who had a game-high 22 points.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Eagles were bested by just one point against Lawton, 41-40. Drenth had 15 points to lead the team, followed by Natalie Glerum’s 11 points and nine rebounds. Bailey Allison led the way for Lawton with 13 points.

On Tuesday, Schoolcraft was upended by Plainwell, 45-32. Glerum had a game-high 17 points, followed by Addison Sziede with eight points. Alyssa Weldon led the way for Plainwell with 17 points as well.