Girls’ Basketball RoundupTuesday TR game vs. Plainwell cancelled due to weather

PLAINWELL — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday against Plainwell was cancelled Tuesday morning due to weather conditions.

The Wildcats are anticipated to return to action Friday against Sturgis at home.

Vicksburg runs by Sturgis; Trojans lose by 30 to Otsego

VICKSBURG — The Lady Trojans ran into a tough Vicksburg squad last week and dropped a 59-18 decision to the host Bulldogs.

“It was a tough game tonight,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “We didn’t handle Vicksburg’s pressure very well.” Rylee Carver led the Trojans with six points, followed by Sydney Bir and Kinder Smith with four points each. Yuridiana Villafuerte and Madison Webb completed the Sturgis scoring with two points apiece.

Bucklin also added that “The girls continued to battle throughout the game, but Vicksburg was just too much for us tonight.” The loss drops Sturgis to a 3-6 mark.

On Tuesday, in one of the few games going on in the area, Sturgis dropped a road contest to Otsego, 61-31 to drop to 3-7. Smith led the team with eight points, four steals, four assists and two rebounds, Kennedy Finnerman added five points and two steals, and Angela Cary and Sydney Bir had four points each.

“We played hard tonight,” Bucklin said. “Otsego’s length proved to be too much. We struggled on the boards tonight and gave up too many second chance shots.”

Williams scores 32 for Colon in victory

COLON — Behind 32 points from Reese Williams, and a smothering Magi defense, Colon remained undefeated by pounding the Bellevue Broncos 60-15. Bellevue was held to single digit scoring in all four quarters. Colon is now 7-0.

“We came out and hit our first four 3-pointers, so it looked like it was going to be a good shooting night for us,” stated Bethany Preston, Magi head coach.

Eight Lady Magi besides Williams got into the scoring column, with Macey Burgess and Megann Mullins both notching eight points, followed by Kelsey Burgess and Allison Vinson with three points each. Raegan Thaxton, Savannah Meyers, and Madison Kulpinski all had two points in the win.

Williams also added nine steals, Macey Burgess grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots, and Kelsey Burgess dished out five assists. “We were able to move the ball well against their zone and the girls did a nice job of finding open teammates in the gaps. We did a nice job of distributing the ball,” Preston added.

Chiefs defeat Bloomingdale with help from Shudell

BLOOMINGDALE — Leigha Shudell scored 22 points to pace the Lady Chiefs in a solid 47-26 win against Bloomingdale. The win keeps White Pigeon undefeated in Southwest 10 play at 5-0, 6-3 overall.

“We started off a bit slow defensively in the first half, which is unlike us.” head coach Brooke McClure said. “Our defense really picked up in the second half, and I was really proud of our effort.”

Sadie McDaniel tossed in nine points for the winners, followed by Sydney McClure with four, Jamielynn Delarye and Shelby McDaniel with three points apiece, and Emily Miller, Kenlee Schrader, and Grace Bontrager all tossing in two points. Bontrager grabbed 11 rebounds, and Shelby McDaniel pulled down 10 missed shots.

Sadie McDaniel added eight rebounds, Sydney McDaniel, Miller and Shudell all had five rebounds, Delarye totaled four rebounds, and Schrader had one. Delayre also led the Chiefs with seven assists. McClure also added, “I really like how we’re starting to gel, and we’ve learned how to start playing together as a team.”

Centreville blows out Comstock

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team used a balanced scoring attack, as 11 different Bulldogs made the scoring column in a rout against Comstock 55-26 on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The Bulldogs led 15-10 after the first quarter, 29-12 at the half, and 41-19 after the third quarter.

Leading the way for Centreville was Mara Webb, who scored nine points, followed by Kendalynn Bernheisel with eight points, and Berkley Shingledecker with eight points, nine steals and five assists. Mary Stears had seven points and five rebounds, Drew Alexander had six points, Paris Lugo and Emily Pritchard had four points each, and Abbe Wherrett had three points.

“Our girls played incredibly hard tonight and encouraged each other tremendously well along the way,” Centreville head coach Jill Peterson said. “I’m proud of the teammates they were to each other tonight and am excited to see where this season takes us.”

Athens squeaks by Burr Oak

ATHENS — The Athens girls hosted Burr Oak last Thursday, and the Indians posted a close 35-31 win. Braylyn Hernandez put 10 points in the book to lead the Bobcats, followed by Cristal Hernandez with eight points, and Sariya Cornejo, who totaled six points.

Cornejo pulled down 10 missed shots, B. Hernandez had five rebounds and four steals, while C. Hernandez added four rebounds and two steals. The loss evens Burr Oak’s record at 4-4 and drops the Bobcats’ SCAA record to 2-4.

Constantine dominated by K-Christian, Bronson

KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo Christian had no trouble putting away Constantine’s girls’ basketball team, routing them by a final of 68-36.

For Constantine, they were led by Bella Cullifer with 16 points, Jaelyn Buglione with seven points, and Lily Peters and Sienna Salisbury with five points each.

On Monday, the Falcons got doubled up by Bronson, 70-34. No stats were reported for the game.

Marcellus doubles up Comstock

COMSTOCK — Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team put another notch in the win column Tuesday, defeating Comstock on the road, 48-24.

The Wildcats led 7-2 after the first quarter, led 24-9 at half, and led 40-11 after three quarters.

Sophia Affriseo led the Wildcats with 15 points on the evening, followed by Ladora Betsargis with 12 points and Clare Flory with 10.