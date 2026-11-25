By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

After a year away from the Allegan bench, Sharron Thompson is back.

And he’s eager to see what he can do with a young group of Tigers.

Thompson coached Allegan for four seasons before taking last year off. His team went 14-7 in his most recent season at the helm, and he returns to a roster with three returning letter winners.

“It is a rebuilding period,” Thompson said. “We are young, overall raw in skill set, and we are small this year with a few newcomers. This does not change my expectation to compete.”

Senior guard Sydney Cooley is the oldest of the three returners. Sophomore guard Breanna White and sophomore forward/center Camdyn Drozd also are back, with sophomore guard Hailey Gauthier among the newcomers.

What the Tigers lack in size and experience, Thompson hopes they can make up for with the way they compete and respond to coaching.

“We do have good athletes that are very scrappy and very coachable,” he said.

Thompson hopes to have the Tigers playing close to their best by late January, giving them time to build on that progress before district play. Staying healthy, he said, will be important if the team is to exceed his expectations.

As for the conference race, Thompson sees Allegan starting out somewhere in the middle. He also sees room for the Tigers to climb.

“I believe we will start somewhere around the middle this year and make a statement late,” he said. “This team really has a lot of potential. I would not be surprised if we end up above that point.”

That opportunity to develop a young team is part of what has Thompson looking forward to his return.

“I’m excited to be back at the varsity level and am motivated to build this basketball program back up to playing at a very competitive level,” he said.

HOPKINS

Four seniors who accounted for much of Hopkins’ offense a year ago have graduated.

So where will the Vikings turn as they look to build on a 19-5 season and a share of the OK Silver title?

Start with defense.

“My goal for this team is to be the best defensive team in our conference,” second-year coach Kennedy Helderop said. “This year we want to be the team that has the grit to win off of pure effort. Hustle and team chemistry will be what wins us games this year.”

Helderop also sees speed as a strength while the Vikings figure out how to replace that scoring.

Five players return, including senior shooting guard Aliza Kerber and senior small forward Leah Williams. They’re joined by junior center Natalie Geers, sophomore shooting guard Taylie Burgess and sophomore point guard Claire Brenner. Junior point guard Lili Ewing is a newcomer.

Helderop believes Brenner and Geers are worth watching. Brenner is a left-hander who finishes well, makes good decisions with the ball and creates turnovers on defense. The 5-foot-11 Geers, who hopes to play in college, will log plenty of minutes in the post and protect the rim.

“Natalie Geers is 5-foot-11 but plays like she is 6-foot-4,” Helderop said.

Last season, Hopkins turned a 3-3 start into a 10-game winning streak, went unbeaten at home and shared the conference championship with Calvin Christian. The Vikings’ season ended with a close loss to Otsego in the district final.

Helderop credits assistant Tracy Iciek and the team’s young leaders with helping create a group that played hard for one another. She hopes to build on that in her second season.

As for the OK Silver race, Helderop sees a wide-open field. She pointed to Belding’s talent, NorthPointe Christian’s roster and Calvin Christian’s fundamentals as reasons those teams could contend.

And she believes Hopkins could be right there with them.

“I truly believe any team could rise to the top this year and if my group gets the defensive game that I’m hoping for, that team could be us,” Helderop said.

MARTIN

Three seniors. Three seasons of varsity experience apiece.

That’s a good place to start for Martin coach Eric Zudweg as he enters his second season following a 10-11 campaign.

The senior trio of guards Anna Jager and Kayden Jager and forward Maggie Jager headlines a group of five returning players for the Clippers. Junior forward Aliyah DeGlopper and sophomore forward Kylie Meyers also return.

“We have a solid amount of returners coming back this year who know the system and what we are looking to do and I am hopeful that will help us early in the season,” Zudweg said.

Four juniors join that group: guards Kyleigh Buell, Allison Rodgers and DuRae Sage and forward Kimmy Slezak.

Zudweg likes the balance of his roster. He sees solid guard play, good shooting and the ability to score in the post.

But no matter where the scoring comes from, the Clippers’ priority will be at the other end of the floor.

“We strive to play tough defense and that is always our No. 1 focus,” Zudweg said.

That defense figures to get plenty of tests in the SAC. Zudweg expects Saugatuck to be strong as usual and Galesburg-Augusta to be solid. He sees Delton Kellogg as a team on the rise and expects Black River and Gobles to provide their share of challenges as well.

As for where Martin fits, Zudweg believes the Clippers can compete in a league that could see plenty of games decided by a few possessions.

“I think we have a great chance to compete and look forward to a lot of close games in our conference this season,” he said. “We just want to keep getting better and better as the season progresses.”

OTSEGO

Twenty wins. An unbeaten run through the Wolverine Conference. A district championship and a trip to the regional final.

What can Otsego do for an encore?

With seven of his top eight players back from that 20-3 team, longtime Bulldogs coach Tony Koshar is looking forward to finding out.

“One of our goals is to repeat as conference champs and advance far in the postseason tournament,” said Koshar, who enters his 15th varsity season with a 214-96 record, two conference championships and seven district titles.

Senior guard Brooke Smalldon returns after earning All-State and All-Conference honors. Senior guard Madden Fitzpatrick and senior forward Mya Engbers also earned All-Conference recognition a year ago.

Senior guard Peyton Johnson, senior forward Malania Miller, junior guard Olivia Hildebrand and junior forward Kendall Hough round out the returning group. Junior guards Emma Engbers, Hallie Prough, Ali Holmes and Ezra Smith are among the newcomers.

“Experience will be a big strength with the returners,” Koshar said. “We also have good size and athleticism.”

And after going 14-0 in conference play, the Bulldogs know what to expect from teams looking to knock off the defending champs.

“The biggest concern is understanding that we will be getting everyone’s best shot during the year and will we respond properly to that,” Koshar said.

The Wolverine sent four teams to regionals last season, and Koshar expects the league to be strong again. He sees rival Plainwell joining Otsego in the title hunt, with Sturgis, Vicksburg and Niles also posing threats.

“I would expect us to be in contention with rival Plainwell right there also,” he said.

PLAINWELL

Elexis Buchanan’s first season at Plainwell was about learning.

And the Trojans managed to win 18 games and a district championship along the way.

Now, with an experienced group back, Buchanan is eager to see what happens when the Trojans put those lessons to use.

“Last year was about learning for both myself and the girls,” Buchanan said. “This year is about taking those lessons we’ve learned and growing from them.”

Plainwell doubled its win total from the previous season, finishing 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the Wolverine Conference to place third behind Otsego and Sturgis.

Senior guard Kaylee VanAtter and senior center Anna Overway return after earning second-team All-Conference honors alongside Alyssa Weldon. Senior forward Tessie Kiel was an honorable mention selection.

Senior guard Alayna Ranney, junior guard Emma Rayman, sophomore guards Leigha Weldon and Erica Klein, sophomore guard/forward Olivia Wagner and junior Mai Nyguen also return.

Newcomers include senior Lizzie Milliham, junior Malina Gonzalez and sophomore Addison Lyke at small forward, along with junior guard Callie Trahan.

Buchanan expects to have more options on offense and more versatility on defense. It helps that many of the Trojans have been playing together since elementary school.

“This team has a strong chemistry and they really love each other,” she said.

Last year’s theme was “being fearless.” This year’s theme? Buchanan is keeping that one to herself for now.

“This year, we’ll have to show it before we talk about it,” she said.

Buchanan would like to see Plainwell climb the Wolverine standings and make a postseason run. She expects moving up in the conference to be a challenge, but she’s already seen the kind of competitiveness she was looking for in the first few practices.

“Our goal is to stay focused and fight until the last horn,” she said. “I think we have what it takes to rank high in our conference and make a run in the tournament this year.”

The program is also reaching out to the next group of Plainwell players with its first “Tiny Trojans Tip-Off,” open to girls in the district’s elementary and middle schools. Buchanan sees it as a chance for her players to encourage younger girls and remember what it was like to be Tiny Trojans themselves.

SAUGATUCK

The lineup will look different.

The expectations? Those haven’t changed.

“Like every year, despite losing a lot of experience from last season’s team, we fully expect to compete for another division championship,” Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said.

The Trailblazers went 23-2 last season, winning their third straight division title and their second district championship in three years. They are 68-6 overall and 29-1 in divisional play over that stretch.

Saugatuck will go after another title without two first-team All-State selections who combined for 35.7 points per game last season. Natalia Laskowski, who averaged 18 points, graduated. Mylah Simpson, who averaged 17.7 points as a junior, transferred to South Haven for her senior year.

That leaves 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Charlee Gustafson as the lone returning starter.

“She was instrumental in last year’s success and comes to practice every day with a great attitude and work ethic,” Tringali said. “She’ll be a key player for us and will be asked to play multiple positions. We know Charlee is up for the challenge.”

Four seniors also return: 6-foot-2 forward Lauren Grant, wings Mariela Garcia and Fiona Collins and guard Karmin Kruithof.

Sophomore wing Marin Kierezek and sophomore guard Claire Robb are among the newcomers, along with freshman wings Ki Rottman Johnson and Audrey LeLonde.

Tringali sees size and athleticism in the group. And he’s already seen the older players help the younger ones adjust.

“We have phenomenal upperclassmen who have been instrumental in helping the younger players along,” he said.

That willingness to learn and put in the work is a big reason Tringali is looking forward to seeing what this group can do.

“What we may lack in basketball skills and experience, we certainly make up for in work ethic and coachability,” he said. “Because of their willingness to put in the work, I am beyond excited to coach them up. I feel like we can surprise some teams.”

Tringali, the 2025-26 Division 3 AP Coach of the Year, enters his 15th season as girls basketball head coach with a 207-106 record. He expects a tighter race for the division title this winter.

“I think there is more balance this year than ever before throughout our league, so it’s really going to come down to development and toughness,” he said. “We are certainly up for the challenge of putting ourselves in that conversation.”

NOTE: No preview information was received from Fennville, Hamilton or Wayland prior to deadline.