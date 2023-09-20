Gobles defeats Martin to stay undefeated

Gobles players celebrate their win over Martin.

Gobles’ Mason Manfield (4) finds runnin room with support from Trenton Mansfield (3).

By John Raffel

Correspondent

GOBLES – Gobles’ football team took on top-ranked Martin for the Channel 3 Game of the Week for week 4 on Friday and won 53-16.

“The Tigers were relentless from the opening kickoff and never looked back,” Gobles coach Greg Eichler said. “Gobles took a 27-8 lead into halftime and started the second half by recovering an onside kick. Both teams exchanged scores in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter belonged to Gobles as they added another 18 points to finish the game.

“Gobles once again established a dominant rushing attack and leaned on strong offensive line play to move down the field on every drive.”

Leading the Tigers on offense was Eli DeYoung, who racked up 209 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns. Mason Mansfield added 189 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Tristan Harbaugh added a two-point conversion reception.

“Defensively, the Tigers continue to be a force,” Eichler said. “The Tigers held Martin to one touchdown the other was allowed on a kick return). Xavier Wilkes led the Tigers on defense with 11 tackles (two tackles for losses) and one sack. Jakob Monks stepped up big and iced the game with a late pick six, adding 10 tackles (one TFL). “

Other contributors on defense were Preston Misak with nine tackles, Mason Mansfield with eight tackles, and DeYoung with seven tackles and one sack.

Gobles moves to 4-0 and will travel to Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian this week to face a talented Mustang team “that has played excellent football over the past few years,” Eichler said.