Gobles girls fifth, Smith is state champ

By John Raffel

Correspondent

GOBLES — The Gobles girls cross country team capped an extraordinary season with a school-best 5th-place team finish at the MHSAA Division 4 State Finals at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

Competing against the state’s top programs, the Tigers posted a team score of 216 points, with a cumulative time of 1:43:08.7 and an average time of 20:37.8.

“The historic day was highlighted by a dominant front-of-the-field showing, as Gobles placed three individual runners in the top ten to earn All-State honors,” coach Marc Kline said. “Senior Libby Smith delivered a monumental performance to win the Division 4 individual state championship, breaking the tape with a winning time of 18:18.9. Smith established control right from the gun, surging through the first mile in 5:30.1 and holding a commanding lead at the two-mile mark (11:41.5) before pulling away to secure the title.

“Joining Smith on the All-State podium were seniors Ava DeYoung and Lauren Shaffer. DeYoung ran a tactical, composed race to finish 7th overall in 19:23.2, while Shaffer saved her best for last, posting a season-best 19:33.6 to secure 10th place overall.”

Kline said tihe Tigers’ top-five team standing came from the clutch efforts of their mid-pack varsity runners. Senior Shang Shi crossed the line in 22:56.0 to place 155th overall (101st in team scoring), providing vital points toward the team’s total. Junior Addison Tomsic finished just one second behind her in 156th place (102nd team points) with a strong time of 22:57.0, officially sealing Gobles’ top-five placement.

“Demonstrating the program’s impressive depth under intense postseason pressure, the final two Tigers turned in stellar performances down the homestretch,” Kline said. “Sophomore Taylor Cooley notched a season-best time of 23:03.0 to place 166th overall (109th team point), while freshman Ella Collins capped off her standout rookie season with a personal-best 23:19.5 to finish 176th overall (118th team point).

“From an individual state title to personal records across the lineup, all seven Gobles athletes stepped up to deliver a memorable championship performance.”