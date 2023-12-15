Gobles wrestlers take second

By John Raffel

Correspondent

GOBLES – Gobles varsity wrestling team took second place at the Grover Invitational on Saturday.

Tigers wrestling sent 10 varsity wrestlers to the Grover Invite at Concord. Eight of them made it to the finals and eight of them medaled.

● Gold-Eli DeYoung, Trenton Mansfield, Mason Mansfield, Gabe Reynoso

● Silver-Dante Clemence

● Bronze – Finn Carlin, Nick Graves

● 4th – Brody Marshall

Mason Mansfield led the charge with his Gold Medal performance and now team-leading 13 takedowns.

“Co-Captain Eli DeYoung continues to push through with his very businessman-like 6-0 record,” coach Erin Carlin said. “Co-Captain Trenton Mansfield shows why he has been selected to lead the team day in and day out off the mat. On the mat, he is a perfect 4-0 and is tied for second on team takedowns (along with Finn Carlin). Gabe Reynoso showed that his 0-2 start to the season was an anomaly and rocked his way into a gold medal with obscene power.

“Also, freshmen Finn Carlin and Brody Marshall appear to be responding very well to the leadership of DeYoung and Mansfield as they both medaled in their first varsity tournament. Dante Clemence is a keystone to this team. Most often,

opponents will take Dante for granted. Yet, once again he rises to the challenge with his Silver medal performance.”

Carlin added that if a most improved award were given this early in the season, it would certainly go to Nick Graves.

“He worked his way through the largest bracket at Grover and with a 5-1 record secured the Bronze,” Carlin said.

Gobles has duals meets Vs Galesburg-Augusta and Parchment at Gobles High School coming up. Gobles is 0-2 in the league and 0-2 overall.